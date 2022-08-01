Win Tickets to Boy George & Culture Club at Wolf Trap!

Next week, Sharon Van Etten will be the odd woman out as the only non-queer performer at a concert at Wolf Trap also featuring Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, and Quinn Christopherson.

Van Etten, the indie-rock goddess and sometime actress (Netflix's The OA), is touring in support of her sixth album, We've Been Going About This All Wrong, featuring sharp and pithy songs written at the height of the pandemic and touching on the world-ending hysteria of that time.

Last year, the New Jersey native recruited Olsen to record the duet "Like I Used To," described by Pitchfork as a song that "feels momentous, predestined to be a crowd-pleasing set closer."