Editor’s Pick: Miss’d America Is This Weekend In Atlantic City

Long before RuPaul’s Drag Race brought drag into millions of homes, events like Miss’d America, which will hold its 31st pageant this weekend, put the spotlight on the drag community.

Taking place in Atlantic City at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the weekend will kick off at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept 23, with drag bingo hosted by last year’s pageant winner, Amanda Pörq.

Guests will have the chance to win cash and prizes and watch special performances by Sandy Beach, Morgan Wells, and Miss Elaine.

On Saturday, eight contestants will take to the stage of Hard Rock’s Sound Waves Theater, starting at 7 p.m., for the chance to be crowned Miss’d America 2023.

They’ll compete in the categories of swimsuit, talent, and evening gown, and will be interviewed by the judges.

The evening promises to feature over-the-top productions, overseen by the pageant’s celebrity emcee Carson Kressley.

Tickets for Miss’d America start at $25 and can be purchased online.

VIP tickets are also available at $100 each, and include one complimentary drink and admission to an exclusive post-pageant meet and greet reception. A “Diamond Tiara” table for eight is available for $1,000, which includes bottle service, a complimentary bottle of champagne, and admission into the post-pageant meet and greet reception. VIP and Diamond Tiara purchases are available by calling 609-449-6037.

A portion of the proceeds from the Miss’d America Pageant will be distributed to various LGBTQ-supportive charities.

Since its inception, the pageant has donated more than a half million dollars to several organizations.

For more information, visit www.missdamerica.org.

Room rates at the Hard Rock start at $229 per night. Visit www.hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.