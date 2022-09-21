Editor’s Pick: The Capital Home Show at Dulles Expo

Myron Mixon, star of the Cooking Channel’s BBQ Pitmasters and a five-time world barbecue champ known as the “winningest man in barbeque” headlines this year’s 2022 Capital Home Show set for next weekend at the Dulles Expo Center.

Mixon, a Georgia-based chef and restaurateur behind Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster BBQ Restaurant in Old Town Alexandria, among other ventures nationwide, will demonstrate his famous brisket recipe from the show’s mainstage on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Nearly 200 companies will showcase the latest products and services in home remodeling, renovation, and home decor over the course of the three-day event.

Feature exhibits include a “Make It, Take It” booth hosted by the Falls Church-based Stylish Patina, offering a series of free, hands-on workshops where attendees can learn how to make a personal craft item to take home, and a large display by Ashburn’s Dreamy Picnic, a woman-owned company that creates luxury picnics for all occasions.

The Capital Home Show is Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Dulles Expo Center is at 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center in Dulles, Virginia.

Tickets are $10 per day, or free on Friday, Sept. 23, for those who can prove they took Metro to the show or that have valid ID as active or veteran military personnel or as medical, fire, or police first responders.

Also free on Sunday, Sept. 25 for federal, state, county, or local government employees with valid ID. Visit www.capitalhomeshow.com.