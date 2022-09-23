Trans Teacher Leaves Orthodox Jewish High School over Harassment

Transphobic discrimination pressured a trans teacher at a New York City Orthodox Jewish high school to leave her job last week.
Talia Avrahami, a social studies teacher at Magen David Yeshivah, an Orthodox Jewish day school in Brooklyn, was asked to leave soon after parents’ night, according to The Times of Israel. One parent had videotaped Avrahami introducing herself at the parents’ night event and posted it online. The video quickly circulated to community sites and chat groups, and the abuse came close behind.
Following a week of harassment, Avrahami agreed to leave Magen David Yeshivah on Friday, September 16. The school sent an email to parents informing them their children would have a new social studies teacher beginning Monday, September 19.
“They’re posting pictures of our family, they’re posting where we live, we’re getting death threats. They’ve somehow taken videos outside our home,” Avrahami told The Times.
Avrahami said she hadn’t faced many problems related to being trans at work until parents’ night, except for one incident in which one student erased the “s” in “Mrs. Avrahami” to make her name read “Mr. Avrahami.” Being trans isn’t something she considers a huge part of her identity, she said.
“I’m an Orthodox Jewish woman who happens to be transgender, just like there are Orthodox Jewish women out there who happen to have red hair,” Avrahami said.
A friend who spoke to TheTimes described Avrahami as a dedicated Orthodox Jew who adheres closely to religious tradition.
Avrahami has a degree from Yeshiva University in Jewish education, and is pursuing another in Jewish history. She landed her job with Magen David Yeshivah over the summer.
Even after her job loss, Avrahami expressed hope that the Orthodox community will not always be so hostile to LGBTQ people.
“There is absolutely a place for transgender people in the Orthodox Jewish community and in halakhah [Jewish law],” she said.
Young people, she told The Times, have largely supported her. She and her husband belong to Manhattan’s Washington Heights Jewish community, which she said has a welcoming and younger demographic.
“It kind of reinforces a lot of views that I had before, in that the kids are the future,” she said.
Avrahami’s alma mater, Yeshiva University, is currently embroiled in disputes of its own surrounding the place of LGBTQ people in the Orthodox Jewish community.
Last year, the YU Pride Alliance sued the school demanding official recognition for the group, which would have allowed the club to advertise its meetings on bulletin boards and hold events on campus. The New York Supreme Court told the school to recognize them, and this month, the Supreme Court temporarily upheld that order on procedural grounds. To avoid complying, the university suspended all student activities on campus.
But last week, the Pride Alliance offered a temporary ceasefire. It will hold off on its efforts to get recognition while the legal battle continues to play out, so student activities can resume, CNN reported.
Religious schools can get an automatic exemption from Title IX’s nondiscrimination requirements and still receive federal meal funding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Private and public schools alike participate in the National School Lunch Program, which funds meals for millions of students across the country.
In May, the USDA had announced that schools participating in NSLP must create policies prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.
But after lawsuits from a religious school and conservative-led states, the USDA clarified on August 12 that religious schools participating in NSLP can continue allowing discrimination against LGBTQ students and staff.
In a case of the bizarre, a woman in Utah recently called her local LGBTQ community center asking them to do something to stop her gay neighbor from bothering her.
Jackson Whitt, who works at the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City, posted a video to TikTok in which he played the women's voicemail.
"So I work for a queer resource center, and we get like a lot of crazy calls," Whitt says. "But this is my favorite voicemail we’ve gotten so far."
In her message, the woman, after stating her name, says, "I'm having problems with a gay person that I've known for a while, and he is bothering me and I would like to report him to you... And I know that you can help me so that he will not bother me any longer."
A federal appeals court has ruled that the San Jose Unified School District cannot refuse to officially recognize a Christian student group that requires its club leaders to sign a religious pledge disavowing same-sex marriage.
On Monday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled, 2-1, that the district violated the Fellowship of Christian Athletes' rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution when it revoked the organization's status and an officially recognized club.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!