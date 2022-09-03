Win a copy of Jurassic Park Dominion on Blu-Ray!

Harry Styles stirred online controversy — again — with his latest comments on gay sex.

The singer spoke with Rolling Stone about “My Policeman,” an upcoming film in which Styles plays a 1950s gay police officer hiding his sexuality. In the article, published Monday, August 22, Styles said he wanted to show what sex between men is really like.

“So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it,” Styles told the magazine.

“There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive.”