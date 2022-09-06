Win Tickets to Pride Night at Kings Dominion

What happens when a bunch of LGBTQ people take over an amusement park?

While such a question may seem like a setup for a punchline, the answer will soon become apparent when Pride Night returns, after a multi-year hiatus, to Kings Dominion amusement park on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 p.m. to midnight.

In past years, the now-shuttered BHT Foundation served as the event's host. But this year's Pride Night is co-sponsored by Us Helping Us, People Into Living, Inc., a nonprofit focused on HIV/AIDS prevention and advocating for holistic health care options for Black LGBTQ people, in collaboration with SpeakOut, a nonprofit community engagement organization for same-gender-loving people of color.