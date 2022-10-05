5 Must-Hear Albums Released In October 2022

October has arrived and fall is in full swing. The leaves are changing, the air is turning cooler, and now that we’re officially into the fourth quarter of the year, it’s time for some major albums to be released.

This month is chock full of albums certain to rapidly become favorites in the LGBTQ community. Some of them are coming from superstars, while others are set to be released by artists that largely rely on their gay listeners to keep their careers going (not that there’s anything wrong with that).

Here are five albums coming in October that are of particular interest to the LGBTQ+ community.

Charlie Puth – Charlie

Release Date: Out now

Charlie Puth might not be a member of the LGBTQ community (at least as far as we know), but that hasn’t stopped him from doing everything he can to appeal to the gays. He has recently become known for posting thirst traps, which can be enjoyed by anyone, though he does occasionally share a video or photo that seems particularly aimed at gay male audiences.

Some dislike him for gaybaiting, while others are loving the spectacle. Either way, he’s got the attention of many gays, and some of them are listening to what he’s been cooking up.

Charlie marks the Grammy nominee’s first album in four years, and it has already spun off a handful of charting singles, such as “Light Switch” and “Left and Right” with Jung Kook of BTS fame.

Darren Hayes – Homosexual

Release Date: Out now

It’s been more than a decade since Darren Hayes released a solo album, so fans around the world are eager to hear from the singer-songwriter once again. This time around, he’s leaning all the way into his life as an openly gay man, titling his latest collection simply Homosexual.

For those who haven’t yet enjoyed Hayes’ material under his own name, perhaps you’re more familiar with his work as one-half of the ’90s pop duo Savage Garden.

During their short time together, the band released two hugely successful albums (both went top 10 in the U.S.) and half a dozen top 40 smashes, including the No. 1 hits “Truly Madly Deeply” and “I Knew I Loved You.” Now, Hayes is back and apparently gayer than ever–for which we’re very thankful.

Read our review.

Betty Who – Big!

Release Date: Out now

For those of us who have been writing about Betty Who from the outset of her career, it’s incredibly difficult to believe that her viral moment, which launched her to stardom within the LGBTQ community, took place a decade ago. Who’s (real name Jessica Newham) single “Somebody Loves You” became something of a smash in 2012 after a gay couple used it in their flash mob proposal video, which quickly took over the internet.

Since then, Who has consistently churned out dance-pop wins, and while she may no longer be signed to a major label, and she didn’t manage many charting hits, she remains a favorite of the LGBTQ community.

Throughout her career, Who has performed at more Pride festivals than anyone can count, and she regularly speaks up for and supports her fans.

Who’s fourth album Big! is out now and has already spawned several singles.

Read our review.

Carly Rae Jepsen – The Loneliest Time

Release Date: October 21

Just like Who, Carly Rae Jepsen’s breakout hit also conquered the world more years ago than most people realize. “Call Me Maybe,” which turned her from a semi-popular artist in Canada and Canadian Idol finalist into a global pop powerhouse, went to No. 1 way back in 2011.

Since that earworm emerged, the straight masses have somewhat forgotten about Jepsen, writing her off as something of a one-hit-wonder.

Thankfully, the LGBTQ community knows better, and it didn’t take long for Jepsen to embrace their love and give it right back to them.

Her electro-dance bops are always well-received by critics, and she remains one of the most beloved pop singers among gay audiences.

Her sixth studio album The Loneliest Time has been previewed by catchy cuts like “Talking to Yourself,” the hilarious “Beach House,” and the more mellow (and somewhat divisive) “Western Wind.”

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Release Date: October 21

Of all the albums coming in October, none will be as big as Taylor Swift’s Midnights. In fact, the set could easily end 2022 as the most successful of the year, which wouldn’t be strange for the singer-songwriter.

In between releasing re-recordings of some of her earlier works (two of which dropped in 2021), Swift wrote and recorded her tenth full-length of new material, which is coming on October 21 (a fact noted by Jepsen during her recent NYC tour date).

While she hasn’t yet shared any songs from the set, it’s sure to be critically acclaimed, a huge sales success, and it will likely spin off at least one or two proper hits.

Looking at her recent output of original material, such as 2020’s Folklore and Evermore, expect Midnights to be calmer, chiller, and likely less bombastic and top 40 radio-ready than predecessors like Reputation and 1989.