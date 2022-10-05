5 Things To Know About Steve Lacy

After several weeks of languishing inside the upper reaches of the top 10 on the Hot 100 behind smashes like Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” finally climbs to the top spot on the most important and most competitive music chart in the U.S.

The tune, which has proven to be a massive success on streaming platforms and among younger audiences, is the first champion for guitarist, singer, songwriter, and producer Lacy, who has been working in the industry for years.

So who is this multi-talented figure who now rules the U.S. with the No. 1 song? Here are five things to know about Steve Lacy.

He Identifies As Bisexual

Starting back in 2017, Lacy commented publicly that he identifies as bisexual.

“As a kid, I just thought it would be a fantasy. I kiss a boy?,” he shared during an interview with The Guardian. He went on to add, “It was just so out of the way of anything I could obtain; it sounds crazy, electrifying, that that could ever happen to me.”

He described that when he was growing up, he didn’t feel he saw any LGBTQ men who he identified with, and his surroundings made him believe he wouldn’t act on his impulses. That has likely changed in the years since, and he now seems very comfortable discussing his sexuality.

He’s Also In A Band

Lacy is currently making a name for himself as a solo star, but before he hit it big on his own, he earned critical acclaim and some commercial success as a member of a band.

The chart-topper is part of alternative R&B outfit The Internet, who have released several albums together.

While the collective has been largely quiet for several years now, it doesn’t appear they’re officially broken up, so new music may be coming at any point.

He’s Been Nominated For Several Grammys

As a member of The Internet, Lacy has earned a pair of Grammy nominations, both in the relatively new Best Urban Contemporary Album category.

His first nod came to him in 2016 for The Internet’s album Ego Death, and he was back for another shot at glory in 2020 with his debut solo effort Apollo XXI.

While he didn’t win either trophy, he may very well earn several more nods at the upcoming ceremony.

He’s Worked With So Many Amazing Musicians

Throughout his career, Lacy has worked with some of the most talented and beloved musicians in the industry in one fashion or another. He’s collaborated with tons of well-known artists, sometimes as an artist, while in other instances, it’s as a songwriter or producer.

Lacy’s discography includes work with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Calvin Harris, Tyler, the Creator, Frank Ocean, Vampire Weekend, Chloe x Halle, Solange, and J. Cole, to name just a few.

He Started Early

Lacy joined The Internet in 2015, when he was likely just 17. He earned his first Grammy nomination when he was either 17 or 18, an incredible accomplishment for someone so young.

He is now only 22 and is reaching new peaks of popularity, critical acclaim, and chart success. It’s impressive for someone in their early 20s to make it to No. 1 on the Hot 100, but it’s important to remember that Lacy has already been in the music industry for more than half a decade.