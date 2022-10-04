Detectives Arrest Former Gay Pornstar in 2010 Murder Case

Twelve years after a murder in South Florida, detectives said they’ve identified a gay pornography model as the chief suspect in the killing.

In August 2010, Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a man, 31-year-old Alfred “Chad” McMurray, dead from a gunshot wound at his residence in Oakland Park, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. They failed to locate a clear suspect at the time.

On Friday, however, the office published an announcement saying that in May, “new information led homicide investigators to identify a possible suspect.”

That person is Aaron Michael Dobbins, a 52-year-old Tampa resident who previously acted in gay pornography under the name “Trace Michaels.” According to the BSO statement, investigators obtained a search warrant for Dobbins’ DNA and matched it with forensic evidence found under McMurray’s fingernails at the crime scene 12 years ago.

“Investigators said based on the information gathered and evidence collected in this case, they believe Dobbins is responsible for the murder,” the sheriff’s office said in its statement.

Detectives claimed in an arrest report that McMurray’s truck, along with some personal items, had been stolen from the murder scene. The truck was located the next day, “doused with bleach inside and out,” at an apartment complex in Lauderhill, Florida.

According to the statement, Dobbins knew McMurray through Dobbins’ roommate. According to Miami-based ABC affiliate WPLG, the roommate — and one-time partner of Dobbins — was another gay pornography model, John Navarro, who, according to the porn industry news site Str8upgayporn performed under the name “Adam Rogue.”

According to WPLG, Dobbins reportedly told detectives that he had met Navarro on a dating site and fallen in love with him, but that they had a rocky relationship.

Detectives have claimed McMurray and Navarro met at least three times, including once when the two and Dobbins had sex together. Dobbins initially denied that, but later said “maybe he had relations with [Navarro].”

Detectives working on the case told WPLG that Dobbins told them his DNA was under McMurray’s nails because McMurray had assaulted him. Dobbins also claimed he didn’t own a gun because of his past anger issues, WPLG reports.

Authorities said in their statement that Dobbins was arrested in Hillsborough County and extradited to Broward County on Sept. 22. He now faces a charge of first-degree murder and is being held in the Broward County Main Jail without bail.