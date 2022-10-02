Fall Arts Preview 2022: Popular Music

With a few exceptions, most of the live music venues you knew and loved before the pandemic are still around and back in business.

And whatever skittishness or lingering concerns you may still harbor about everything that’s transpired over the past two years, it is reassuring on a certain level just how quickly everything has returned to normal.

It’s also refreshing to see the increasing number of openly LGBTQ artists there are out there — and this fall is shaping up to produce a veritable bumper crop of fresh queer entertainment.

The Pet Shop Boys, the B-52s, Rufus Wainwright, Tegan and Sara, Bob Mould, Demi Lovato, Muna, Lil Nas X, Fletcher — they’re all touring and returning to the area. If you’re ready to put yourself back out there, they’re ready to entertain you.

Editor’s Note: This column has been modified slightly from the magazine edition.

9:30 CLUB

815 V St. NW

877-435-9849

www.930.com

Highly Suspect — With Dead Poet Society (10/3)

— With Dead Poet Society (10/3) Metronomy (10/4)

(10/4) Monolink — German artist/DJ with a sound that merges ethereal electronica and deep house (10/5)

— German artist/DJ with a sound that merges ethereal electronica and deep house (10/5) of Montreal (10/6)

(10/6) The Avalanches (10/7)

(10/7) Stereolap (10/8)

(10/8) Novo Amor (10/9)

(10/9) Two Feet (10/10)

(10/10) The Knocks X Cannons (11/11)

(11/11) Declan McKenna — With Annie DiRusso (12/12)

— With Annie DiRusso (12/12) St. Lucia — Utopia Tour 2022 (10/13)

— Utopia Tour 2022 (10/13) Broken Social Scene — The second of two D.C. concerts to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Canadian collective’s album You Forgot It In People (10/14)

— The second of two D.C. concerts to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Canadian collective’s album You Forgot It In People (10/14) Echosmith — The “Cool Kids” hitmakers tour with two equally impressive supporting acts, Phoebe Ryan and Band of Silver (10/16)

— The “Cool Kids” hitmakers tour with two equally impressive supporting acts, Phoebe Ryan and Band of Silver (10/16) Noah Cyrus — Miley’s younger sister is a former Disney actor and emerging singer-songwriter and progressive-minded good human in her own right (10/21)

— Miley’s younger sister is a former Disney actor and emerging singer-songwriter and progressive-minded good human in her own right (10/21) The Magician (10/21)

(10/21) Violent Femmes — With Alsarah & the Nubatones (10/23-24)

— With Alsarah & the Nubatones (10/23-24) beabadoobee — Beatopia North America ’22 (10/25-26)

— Beatopia North America ’22 (10/25-26) Jukebox The Ghost presents HalloQueen 2022 w/Wolves of Glendale — After a regular set, the D.C.-rooted group dresses up and performs as legendary rock band Queen for this annual event at the club (10/27)

— After a regular set, the D.C.-rooted group dresses up and performs as legendary rock band Queen for this annual event at the club (10/27) Calexico (10/28)

(10/28) White Ford Bronco — D.C.’s All ’90s Band (10/28)

— D.C.’s All ’90s Band (10/28) HellBENT — The Halloween-themed edition of the 9:30 Club’s quarterly queer dance and drag party with performances by Pussy Noir, Baphomette + Sirene Noir Jackson, Mari Con Carne, and Pissy, and music spun by DJs Electrox, KS, and the deviously demented mastermind behind the night, DJ Lemz (10/29)

— The Halloween-themed edition of the 9:30 Club’s quarterly queer dance and drag party with performances by Pussy Noir, Baphomette + Sirene Noir Jackson, Mari Con Carne, and Pissy, and music spun by DJs Electrox, KS, and the deviously demented mastermind behind the night, DJ Lemz (10/29) Tegan and Sara — If they would just add a second night, there would be fewer crybabies missing out on the sold-out Crybaby Tour (10/30)

— If they would just add a second night, there would be fewer crybabies missing out on the sold-out Crybaby Tour (10/30) Phantoms — This Can’t Be Everything Tour (11/3)

— This Can’t Be Everything Tour (11/3) Jake Scott — Lavender Tour (11/5)

— Lavender Tour (11/5) Lissie — Carving Canyons Tour (11/6)

— Carving Canyons Tour (11/6) Travis — The Invisible Band In Concert plus The Classic Hits (11/9)

— The Invisible Band In Concert plus The Classic Hits (11/9) Walk The Moon — Sold-out 10th Anniversary Tour Show (11/10)

— Sold-out 10th Anniversary Tour Show (11/10) The Lone Bellow — Love Songs For Losers Tour (11/11)

— Love Songs For Losers Tour (11/11) Dayglow w/Ritt Momney — People In Motion Tour (11/14-15)

— People In Motion Tour (11/14-15) Alex G (11/16-17)

(11/16-17) Magdalena Bay — Mercurial U*S* Tour (11/18)

— Mercurial U*S* Tour (11/18) Kaivon w/Juelz (11/18)

(11/18) Sunsquabi & lespecial (11/19)

(11/19) Ani DiFranco with The Righteous Babes Revue — The iconic indie-rock goddess accompanied by Gracie and Rachel, Jocelyn Mackenzie, and Holly Miranda (11/20)

— The iconic indie-rock goddess accompanied by Gracie and Rachel, Jocelyn Mackenzie, and Holly Miranda (11/20) The Lemonheads — It’s A Shame About Ray 30th Anniversary Tour (12/12)

— It’s A Shame About Ray 30th Anniversary Tour (12/12) Modest Mouse — The Lonesome Crowded West Tour (12/13-14)

— The Lonesome Crowded West Tour (12/13-14) They Might Be Giants — The first of three local concerts from the quirky rockers (and only one that still had tickets still available at press time) (12/15)

THE ALDEN

McLean Community Center

1234 Ingleside Ave.

McLean, Va.

703-790-0123

www.mcleancenter.org

The Boy Band Project — A group of Broadway performers decided to stage their own show, casting themselves as members of a boy band in a concert circa 1999, performing all the real-life hits and moves you may recall from boy bands of that era — and lo and behold, it’s a hit show, leading to a feature on Good Morning America and the opening slot on Todrick Hall’s Haus Party Tour in 2019, and now, post-pandemic, a concert stop at The Alden in McLean (10/14)

— A group of Broadway performers decided to stage their own show, casting themselves as members of a boy band in a concert circa 1999, performing all the real-life hits and moves you may recall from boy bands of that era — and lo and behold, it’s a hit show, leading to a feature on Good Morning America and the opening slot on Todrick Hall’s Haus Party Tour in 2019, and now, post-pandemic, a concert stop at The Alden in McLean (10/14) Six Pack Rodeo — A local McLean band performing covers of classic rock and country tunes as well as originals in their brand of “country with a kick” (11/6)

AMP BY STRATHMORE

11810 Grand Park Ave.

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

www.ampbystrathmore.com

Fresh AIR Soirée: Class of 2023 Preview Concert — The debut showcase of the six 2023 Strathmore Artists In Residence take the stage with AIR mentors Michael Bowie, Victor Provost, and Lynn Veronneau and Advisor Cathy Fink (11/16)

— The debut showcase of the six 2023 Strathmore Artists In Residence take the stage with AIR mentors Michael Bowie, Victor Provost, and Lynn Veronneau and Advisor Cathy Fink (11/16) Southern Culture on the Skids — Legendary country rock trio (11/17)

THE ANTHEM

901 Wharf St. SW.

202-888-0020

www.theanthemdc.com

The B-52s — Sold-out Farewell Tour from one of the quirkiest queer bands ever to reach the top of the pop charts. With KC & the Sunshine Band (10/1)

— Sold-out Farewell Tour from one of the quirkiest queer bands ever to reach the top of the pop charts. With KC & the Sunshine Band (10/1) Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp: Live in Concert — The eccentric guitar legend and the eccentric Hollywood movie star tour in support of 18, their covers-oriented collaborative studio album released over the summer (10/4)

— The eccentric guitar legend and the eccentric Hollywood movie star tour in support of 18, their covers-oriented collaborative studio album released over the summer (10/4) Tony Toni Tonè – A Skate Party & Dance Celebration with the ’80s R&B hitmakers (10/8)

A Skate Party & Dance Celebration with the ’80s R&B hitmakers (10/8) Turnstile — The Love Connection Tour (10/9)

— The Love Connection Tour (10/9) Demi Lovato — The sexually and gender fluid pop star, a fellow cohort in the “alphabet mafia,” now out on her Holy Fvck Tour (10/10)

— The sexually and gender fluid pop star, a fellow cohort in the “alphabet mafia,” now out on her Holy Fvck Tour (10/10) Jack Harlow — Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour (10/11)

— Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour (10/11) The Killers — The Anthem 5th Anniversary Show. With Johnny Marr (10/12)

— The Anthem 5th Anniversary Show. With Johnny Marr (10/12) King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — The prolific hard-working and hard-charging band from Down Under performing sold-out shows and doing their best to avoid the blizzard, to say nothing of Eddie Izzard (10/23)

— The prolific hard-working and hard-charging band from Down Under performing sold-out shows and doing their best to avoid the blizzard, to say nothing of Eddie Izzard (10/23) Zach Williams — Consider yourself warned: “…Williams and his signature blend of southern rock, country, and faith-filled songwriting are truly unlike anything else in Contemporary Christian music today” (10/26)

— Consider yourself warned: “…Williams and his signature blend of southern rock, country, and faith-filled songwriting are truly unlike anything else in Contemporary Christian music today” (10/26) Arcade Fire w/Beck — Three shows of fired-up pop on The “WE” Tour ignited every night by special guest, the other, younger, (and depending on your point of view) better Beck (10/27-29)

— Three shows of fired-up pop on The “WE” Tour ignited every night by special guest, the other, younger, (and depending on your point of view) better Beck (10/27-29) Marcus Mumford — The mastermind behind a certain brand of stirring, pop-leaning progressive folk, minus the & Sons for now (11/2)

— The mastermind behind a certain brand of stirring, pop-leaning progressive folk, minus the & Sons for now (11/2) Two Door Cinema Club — The guitar-driven, electronic-enhanced “dancey” band from Northern Ireland (11/3)

— The guitar-driven, electronic-enhanced “dancey” band from Northern Ireland (11/3) Trampled By Turtles — It turns out, it’s not the tortoises, but the devil in disguise that should be of concern (11/4)

— It turns out, it’s not the tortoises, but the devil in disguise that should be of concern (11/4) The Revivalists w/paris jackson — $1 from every ticket goes to Rev Causes, a supporting organization helping nonprofits focused on “our communities, our health, and our environment” (11/9)

— $1 from every ticket goes to Rev Causes, a supporting organization helping nonprofits focused on “our communities, our health, and our environment” (11/9) The 1975 — The British pop band At Their Very Best and on a sold-out tour with “Special Guests” (11/10)

— The British pop band At Their Very Best and on a sold-out tour with “Special Guests” (11/10) Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — Be Grateful, they’re never actually Dead in your head (11/12)

— Be Grateful, they’re never actually Dead in your head (11/12) Omar Apollo — Through PLUS1, $1 from every ticket supports the music industry’s safety net-focused nonprofit MusiCares (11/17)

— Through PLUS1, $1 from every ticket supports the music industry’s safety net-focused nonprofit MusiCares (11/17) Billy Strings — He’ll string you along, all right, and that’s All Good and sold-out (11/19)

— He’ll string you along, all right, and that’s All Good and sold-out (11/19) The Smile (11/23)

(11/23) Stromae — A long-ago sold-out show on The Multitude Tour (12/3)

— A long-ago sold-out show on The Multitude Tour (12/3) MÅNESKIN — The Loud Kids Tour, with 6,000 screaming kids expected on this night (12/5)

— The Loud Kids Tour, with 6,000 screaming kids expected on this night (12/5) Gryffin (12/9)

(12/9) Foals — With Inner Wave, Glove (12/13)

THE BIRCHMERE

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.

Alexandria

703-549-7500

www.birchmere.com

Marshall Crenshaw — A 40th Anniversary Show with Derrick Anderson on bass and vocals, Mark Ortmann on drums, and Fernando Perdomo on guitar and vocals (9/28)

— A 40th Anniversary Show with Derrick Anderson on bass and vocals, Mark Ortmann on drums, and Fernando Perdomo on guitar and vocals (9/28) Cheryl Wheeler & Christine Lavin — A night of pure, unadulterated folk from the lesbian luminary, joined by the founder of the folk supergroup Four Bitchin’ Babes (10/2)

— A night of pure, unadulterated folk from the lesbian luminary, joined by the founder of the folk supergroup Four Bitchin’ Babes (10/2) Milton Nascimento — One Final Music Session USA Tour presented in association with EducArte, now sold out (10/4)

— One Final Music Session USA Tour presented in association with EducArte, now sold out (10/4) White Ford Bronco — They just keep on truckin, making the rounds of area venues, all propelled by their ’90s-era unleaded pop fuel (10/7)

— They just keep on truckin, making the rounds of area venues, all propelled by their ’90s-era unleaded pop fuel (10/7) Hiroshima — The Domo Tour (10/8)

— The Domo Tour (10/8) The Manhattans (10/9)

(10/9) Rufus Wainwright w/Robbie Schaefer — Unfollow The Rules and bask in this unusually intimate setting to savor the gay troubadour, with an opening solo set by the former lead singer of Eddie From Ohio (10/12)

— Unfollow The Rules and bask in this unusually intimate setting to savor the gay troubadour, with an opening solo set by the former lead singer of Eddie From Ohio (10/12) The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash (10/13)

(10/13) Kirk Whalum & Keiko Matsui (10/14)

(10/14) Oleta Adams — Get there if you can, she’ll reward you in spades (9/15)

— Get there if you can, she’ll reward you in spades (9/15) WAR — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees out of their 50th Anniversary Tour to celebrate “over 50 million albums sold worldwide” (10/16)

— Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees out of their 50th Anniversary Tour to celebrate “over 50 million albums sold worldwide” (10/16) Leo Kottke — A special “Evening With” the fingerpicking acoustic guitarist (10/17)

— A special “Evening With” the fingerpicking acoustic guitarist (10/17) Jim Brickman — Brickman Across America, performing his “Greatest Hits Live” (10/19)

— Brickman Across America, performing his “Greatest Hits Live” (10/19) Watkins Family Hour w/Willie Watson — The sibling duo of Sarah Watkins and Sean Watkins, also known as 2/3rds of Nickel Creek, out on The Vol. II Tour (10/23)

— The sibling duo of Sarah Watkins and Sean Watkins, also known as 2/3rds of Nickel Creek, out on The Vol. II Tour (10/23) Steve Vai — Inviolate Tour 2022 (10/25)

— Inviolate Tour 2022 (10/25) Brent Cobb & Hayes Carll — “Gettin’ Together” (10/26)

— “Gettin’ Together” (10/26) Larry Fleet w/Nate Smith — One For The Road Tour (10/27)

— One For The Road Tour (10/27) Tom Paxton & The DonJuans and Schooner Fare (10/30

(10/30 Squirrel Nut Zippers — “Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting an Evening with” the Zippers, and on Halloween, no less (10/31)

— “Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting an Evening with” the Zippers, and on Halloween, no less (10/31) Joep Beving (11/1)

(11/1) Pink Martini feat. China Forbes — “America’s Biggest Little Orchestra,” led by Thomas Lauderdale, and featuring the divine diva Forbes, teases that the outfit’s second, far more intimate stop in Northern Virginia this year will be “The Biggest Show of 2022!” (11/2)

— “America’s Biggest Little Orchestra,” led by Thomas Lauderdale, and featuring the divine diva Forbes, teases that the outfit’s second, far more intimate stop in Northern Virginia this year will be “The Biggest Show of 2022!” (11/2) Phillip Phillips — Where We Came From Tour from the doubly named “(Make This Place Your) Home” hitmaker, 10 years after winning American Idol and three years after becoming a pop pop (11/4)

— Where We Came From Tour from the doubly named “(Make This Place Your) Home” hitmaker, 10 years after winning American Idol and three years after becoming a pop pop (11/4) Loose Ends feat. Jane Eugene — Eugene aka “The Original Lead Singer of Loose Ends” (11/5)

— Eugene aka “The Original Lead Singer of Loose Ends” (11/5) Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra (11/6)

(11/6) Mac McAnally — Essentially, another doubly named Southerner, this one a countrified country boy (11/8)

— Essentially, another doubly named Southerner, this one a countrified country boy (11/8) The American Vinyl All Star Band — A supergroup comprised of Jeffrey “Skunk” Baxter of Steely Dan/Doobie Brothers, Barry Goudreau formerly of the band Boston, Robert “Mousey” Thompson of the James Brown Band, Leroy Romans of The Wailers/Third World, Danny Beissel of Fosterchild, and Tim Achibald of the Peter Wolfe Band/RTZ (11/9)

— A supergroup comprised of Jeffrey “Skunk” Baxter of Steely Dan/Doobie Brothers, Barry Goudreau formerly of the band Boston, Robert “Mousey” Thompson of the James Brown Band, Leroy Romans of The Wailers/Third World, Danny Beissel of Fosterchild, and Tim Achibald of the Peter Wolfe Band/RTZ (11/9) Damien Escobar — Life Out Loud: 2022 Tour from the hip-hop violin artist who came to fame with his brother performing as Nuttin’ But Stringz, coming in third place on America’s Got Talent in 2008 (11/10)

— Life Out Loud: 2022 Tour from the hip-hop violin artist who came to fame with his brother performing as Nuttin’ But Stringz, coming in third place on America’s Got Talent in 2008 (11/10) Rodney Crowell — Word For Word Tour offers “a rare experience as Rodney reads from his brand new book, shares stories, and performs the songs that have made him a renowned and prolific songwriter” (11/13)

— Word For Word Tour offers “a rare experience as Rodney reads from his brand new book, shares stories, and performs the songs that have made him a renowned and prolific songwriter” (11/13) Tower of Power (11/16)

(11/16) Boney James (11/17)

(11/17) Jeffrey Osborne (11/18-19)

(11/18-19) Della Mae & Sister Sadie (11/20)

(11/20) Disney Princess: The Concert — “Experience your favorite Disney princess songs performed live by Broadway stars” (11/25, The Lyric Performing Arts Center, 110 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore)

— “Experience your favorite Disney princess songs performed live by Broadway stars” (11/25, The Lyric Performing Arts Center, 110 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore) The Seldom Scene & Dry Branch Fire Squad (11/25)

(11/25) Black Violin — Give Thanks Holiday Tour (11/26, Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore)

— Give Thanks Holiday Tour (11/26, Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore) Musiq Soulchild (11/29-30)

(11/29-30) Chris Botti (12/2-3)

(12/2-3) Dar Williams w/Jesse Terry — “It’s An All Request Autumn!” (12/4)

— “It’s An All Request Autumn!” (12/4) Ryan Adams (12/8, Music Center at Strathmore)

(12/8, Music Center at Strathmore) Karla Bonoff & Livingston Taylor — Home For the Holidays (12/11)

— Home For the Holidays (12/11) Storm Large — The frequent Pink Martini guest diva extraordinaire returns for a seasonally themed show with a more realistically appealing name than most, “Holiday Ordeal” (12/13)

— The frequent Pink Martini guest diva extraordinaire returns for a seasonally themed show with a more realistically appealing name than most, “Holiday Ordeal” (12/13) Carbon Leaf (12/15-16)

(12/15-16) Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (12/17)

(12/17) Luther Re-Lives feat. William “Smooth” Wardlaw — Holiday Concert (12/18)

— Holiday Concert (12/18) Samara Joy — Holiday Show (12/20)

— Holiday Show (12/20) Maysa — A Very Maysa Christmas! (12/22)

— A Very Maysa Christmas! (12/22) Charles Esten (12/23)

(12/23) 25th Annual Hank Williams Tribute (12/30)

(12/30) New Year’s Eve — With The Seldom Scene, Eastman String Band, and Wicked Sycamore (12/31)

With The Seldom Scene, Eastman String Band, and Wicked Sycamore (12/31) Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience (1/21/23)

BLACK CAT

1811 14th St. NW

202-667-4490

www.blackcatdc.com

Haru Nemuri w/Frost Children — Shunka Ryougen North American Tour 2022 (10/6)

— Shunka Ryougen North American Tour 2022 (10/6) Twin Temple w/Bridge City Sinners — Vocalist Alexandra James and producer/musician Zachary James describe their appealingly original partnership as “Los Angeles’s one and only purveyor of Satanic Doo-Wop”; their opening act, meanwhile, hails from Portland, Oregon, and make music that “[spans] the continuum from prohibition-era jazz to Appalachian death folk” (10/8)

— Vocalist Alexandra James and producer/musician Zachary James describe their appealingly original partnership as “Los Angeles’s one and only purveyor of Satanic Doo-Wop”; their opening act, meanwhile, hails from Portland, Oregon, and make music that “[spans] the continuum from prohibition-era jazz to Appalachian death folk” (10/8) Cate Le Bon — Welsh singer-songwriter with a distinctive musical voice (10/9)

— Welsh singer-songwriter with a distinctive musical voice (10/9) Tamino (10/11)

(10/11) Yard Act w/Gustaf (10/13)

(10/13) Sudan Archives — Homecoming Tour (10/14)

— Homecoming Tour (10/14) Banding Together 2022: The Battle of the Law Firm Bands — An annual benefit for local charity Gifts for the Homeless that pits members of D.C.’s legal community against each other as they perform music as competing acts currying votes in the form of donated dollars from the audience that GFTH will use to purchase and distribute essential new clothing for the homeless (10/20)

— An annual benefit for local charity Gifts for the Homeless that pits members of D.C.’s legal community against each other as they perform music as competing acts currying votes in the form of donated dollars from the audience that GFTH will use to purchase and distribute essential new clothing for the homeless (10/20) Daya w/Aviv — The young bisexual chanteuse, a captivating vocalist known for “Sit Still, Look Pretty” and “Don’t Let Me Down,” the only good Chainsmokers hit, tours in support of her just-released new album In Between Dreams (10/28)

— The young bisexual chanteuse, a captivating vocalist known for “Sit Still, Look Pretty” and “Don’t Let Me Down,” the only good Chainsmokers hit, tours in support of her just-released new album In Between Dreams (10/28) Eighties Mayhem: 80s Halloween Dance Party w/DJs Steve EP and Missguided — FYM Productions Presents the 10th Annual spooktacular (10/29)

— FYM Productions Presents the 10th Annual spooktacular (10/29) Thee Sacred Souls (11/17)

(11/17) Lee Fields and the Expressions — A tour in support of Sentimental Fool, the 21st full-length, marking a soulful, bluesy return from this great soul singer sometimes called “Little JB” for his physical and vocal resemblance to James Brown (11/19)

— A tour in support of Sentimental Fool, the 21st full-length, marking a soulful, bluesy return from this great soul singer sometimes called “Little JB” for his physical and vocal resemblance to James Brown (11/19) Sub-Radio — A concert by a fledgling D.C.-based synth-rock band as a gift on Black Friday (11/25)

— A concert by a fledgling D.C.-based synth-rock band as a gift on Black Friday (11/25) Nikki Lane (12/1)

(12/1) The Greeting Committee w/Willis (12/9)

(12/9) Surf Curse (12/12-13)

(12/12-13) The Slackers w/Big D & The Kids Table (12/15)

(12/15) McLusky (12/16)

(12/16) Adore Delano — The Party Your World 2023 U.S. Tour from the American Idol and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum (2/23/23)

BLUES ALLEY

1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW

202-337-4141

www.bluesalley.com

WM Project — Kosciuszko Jazz Series (10/3)

— Kosciuszko Jazz Series (10/3) Eddie Palmieri (10/6-9)

(10/6-9) DO’A (10/10)

(10/10) Greg Karukas and Ricardo Silveira (10/12)

(10/12) Jane Bunnett & Maqueque (10/13-14)

(10/13-14) Shawn Purcell, Pat Bianchi, Jason Tiemann (10/17)

(10/17) Grace Kelly (10/18)

(10/18) Paul Carr Legacy Quartet — Recording Release (10/19)

— Recording Release (10/19) Catherine Russell (10/22-23)

(10/22-23) JCastro (10/24)

(10/24) Arturo Sandoval (10/27-30)

(10/27-30) Bob James (11/1-3)

(11/1-3) Joshua Espinoza (11/7)

(11/7) Lisa Fischer (11/10-13)

(11/10-13) Kuba Cichocki/Bogna Kicinska Quartet — Kosciuszko Jazz Series (11/14)

— Kosciuszko Jazz Series (11/14) Tod Dickow and Charged Particles w/Randy Brecker (11/16)

(11/16) Collaboration (11/17)

(11/17) Alex Bugnon (11/25-27)

(11/25-27) The Messthetics (11/29)

(11/29) Jane Monheit (12/1-4)

(12/1-4) John Pizzarelli (12/8-11)

(12/8-11) Warren Wolf & The Wolf Pack — With Christmas Vibes (12/15-16)

CAPITAL ONE ARENA

601 F St. NW

202-628-3200

www.capitalonearena.com

Lizzo w/Latto — The Special Tour (9/27)

— The Special Tour (9/27) Panic! At The Disco with Marina and Jake Wesley Rogers — Viva Las Vengeance Tour 2022 with a lead support act as good — and gay popular — as they come, plus a fledgling gay singer-songwriter kicking off the whole affair (10/1)

— Viva Las Vengeance Tour 2022 with a lead support act as good — and gay popular — as they come, plus a fledgling gay singer-songwriter kicking off the whole affair (10/1) Post Malone — Twelve Carat Tour (10/4)

— Twelve Carat Tour (10/4) The Killers With Johnny Marr — Two days before helping celebrate the Anthem’s 5th anniversary comes they’re originally scheduled D.C. stop on the Imploding The Mirage Tour (10/10)

— Two days before helping celebrate the Anthem’s 5th anniversary comes they’re originally scheduled D.C. stop on the Imploding The Mirage Tour (10/10) The Smashing Pumpkins + Jane’s Addiction — Spirits On Fire Tour featuring “two of rock’s biggest bands in a must-see monumental night,” (10/18)

— Spirits On Fire Tour featuring “two of rock’s biggest bands in a must-see monumental night,” (10/18) Iron Maiden — Legacy of the Beast World Tour (10/23)

— Legacy of the Beast World Tour (10/23) Trans-Siberian Orchestra — The Hallmark Channel presents The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More, two shows two days after the fact (12/26)

— The Hallmark Channel presents The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More, two shows two days after the fact (12/26) Carrie Underwood — The Denim & Rhinestones Tour (2/15/23)

CAPITAL ONE HALL

7750 Capital One Tower Rd.

Tysons, Va.

703-343-7651

www.capitalonehall.com

JENVIOLIN: The Celebration Live Concert — A presentation of classical, jazz, R&B, and hip-hop selections from this young Virginia-based musician plus “guest performances” (9/25)

— A presentation of classical, jazz, R&B, and hip-hop selections from this young Virginia-based musician plus “guest performances” (9/25) Aryana Sayeed — The top female singer in Afghanistan and among the Afghanistan diaspora drops by on her six-city United States of Aryana 2.0 Tour (9/30)

— The top female singer in Afghanistan and among the Afghanistan diaspora drops by on her six-city United States of Aryana 2.0 Tour (9/30) Sublime with Rome — Capital One Hall celebrates its first anniversary with the ska-punk trio touring in support of the band’s third studio album Blessings (10/4)

— Capital One Hall celebrates its first anniversary with the ska-punk trio touring in support of the band’s third studio album Blessings (10/4) Home Free — “Country music fans’ favorite a cappella group” per Taste of Country, currently on a Road Sweet Road Tour with Casey Barnes, one of the hottest artists in Australian country music, along for the ride as special guest (10/13)

— “Country music fans’ favorite a cappella group” per Taste of Country, currently on a Road Sweet Road Tour with Casey Barnes, one of the hottest artists in Australian country music, along for the ride as special guest (10/13) Bohemian Rhapsody: The Music of Queen (and Friends) — The Reston Chorale, Piedmont Symphony Orchestra & Rock Band reunite after a previous British Invasion concert to home in on hits by Queen and their hitmaking British contemporaries including David Bowie, Elton John, and Pink Floyd (10/16)

— The Reston Chorale, Piedmont Symphony Orchestra & Rock Band reunite after a previous British Invasion concert to home in on hits by Queen and their hitmaking British contemporaries including David Bowie, Elton John, and Pink Floyd (10/16) Lee Greenwood — 40 Years of Hits Tour (10/21)

— 40 Years of Hits Tour (10/21) Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington — A tribute to Judy Garland (10/22)

— A tribute to Judy Garland (10/22) The Glenn Miller Orchestra — More than 18 musicians and singers perform in tribute to the hitmaking Swing Era big band jazz act (10/30)

— More than 18 musicians and singers perform in tribute to the hitmaking Swing Era big band jazz act (10/30) National Philharmonic — Broadway’s Brightest Lights (11/6)

— Broadway’s Brightest Lights (11/6) Dirty Dancing In Concert — A digitally remastered version of the classic film will be projected onto a big screen as a live band and singers perform the film’s iconic songs, culminating in an encore dance party where you just might have the time of your life (11/29)

— A digitally remastered version of the classic film will be projected onto a big screen as a live band and singers perform the film’s iconic songs, culminating in an encore dance party where you just might have the time of your life (11/29) Deck The Halls with Disney feat. DCappella — Disney’s premier a cappella group offers a musical journey through the holidays and Disney’s greatest hits (12/4)

— Disney’s premier a cappella group offers a musical journey through the holidays and Disney’s greatest hits (12/4) Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four — A Christmas show from this mother-and-children family act joined by Irish soprano Alex Sharpe, formerly of Celtic Woman, and also featuring the Gin Dance Company and the Boyle School of Irish Dance as well as the Washington DC Temple Choir (12/19)

CITY WINERY DC

1350 Okie St. NE

202-250-2531

www.citywinery.com

Freddy Johnston — Back On The Road To You Album Release Show (10/6)

— Back On The Road To You Album Release Show (10/6) Ladies Night: A Tribute to Teddy Pendergrass & Gerald Levert (10/8)

(10/8) Backyard Band (10/8)

(10/8) Sharon Robinson — “My Time with Leonard Cohen” (10/9)

— “My Time with Leonard Cohen” (10/9) Tyrone Wells w/Nathan Colberg — The Somebody To You Tour (10/9)

— The Somebody To You Tour (10/9) Jackie Evancho — “Jacki Sings Joni” (10/19)

— “Jacki Sings Joni” (10/19) Augustana — Everyday An Eternity Tour (10/28)

— Everyday An Eternity Tour (10/28) Lloyd Cole — From Rattlesnakes to Guesswork 2022 Tour (10/30)

— From Rattlesnakes to Guesswork 2022 Tour (10/30) Got My Own Sound — Costume Halloween Bash (10/31)

— Costume Halloween Bash (10/31) Nukhet Duru & Serkan Cagri (11/2)

(11/2) Slaid Cleaves (11/3)

(11/3) Shuga Shang — Tribute to Diana Ross and Patti LaBelle (11/3)

— Tribute to Diana Ross and Patti LaBelle (11/3) Corb Lund w/Lauren Morrow — Back To The Barrooms Tour (11/5)

— Back To The Barrooms Tour (11/5) Fun Lovin’ Criminals (11/5)

(11/5) The Karen Hunter Show — Foolishness Friday Live! (11/6)

— Foolishness Friday Live! (11/6) Tommy Davidson Birthday Bash — With Marcus Mitchell (11/8)

— With Marcus Mitchell (11/8) The Schizophonics (11/8)

(11/8) The String Queens — Rise Album Release Celebration (11/10)

— Rise Album Release Celebration (11/10) Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — Dirt Does Dylan (11/11)

— Dirt Does Dylan (11/11) The English Beat (11/15)

(11/15) Rachael Yamagata — Galactic Trees Tour (11/17)

— Galactic Trees Tour (11/17) Jazz and Soul — With Jacob Webb, Phillip “Doc” Martin, Kevin Jackson (11/18)

— With Jacob Webb, Phillip “Doc” Martin, Kevin Jackson (11/18) Just Fine — The Ultimate Mary J. Blige Tribute (12/23)

— The Ultimate Mary J. Blige Tribute (12/23) L.A. Young — Holiday Tribute to Sade & Phyllis Hyman (12/26)

COMET PING PONG

5037 Connecticut Ave. NW

202-364-0404

www.cometpingpong.com

Little Jesus, Divino Niño, Pieri (10/1)

(10/1) Finom (fka Ohmme), Mmeadows (10/2)

(10/2) Webbed Wing, Prize Horse, Day Aches (10/6)

(10/6) Julia Shapiro, Halloween, Tosser (10/11)

(10/11) Automatic (10/13)

(10/13) Janel Leppin’s Ensemble Volcanic Ash, Struggle (10/21)

(10/21) Narrow Head, Temple of Angels, Bleed (10/23)

(10/23) Eyehategod (10/24)

(10/24) Saintseneca, Yowler (10/25)

(10/25) Algernon Cadwallader (10/26)

(10/26) Snowblood, Graveyardguy (10/29)

(10/29) NAMDÏ, Joshua Virtue (11/2)

(11/2) Winter, Peel Dream Magazine (11/3)

(11/3) Mamalarky, Pretty Bitter (11/4)

(11/4) Cathedral Bells, Surf Rock is Dead, Knifeplay (11/5)

(11/5) The Red Pears, Benches (11/9)

DC9

1940 9th St. NW

202-483-5000

www.dc9.com

Crows w/Cuni (10/3)

(10/3) Deep Sea Peach Tree — With Tennis Courts, Modernkind (10/4)

— With Tennis Courts, Modernkind (10/4) Molly Nilsson (10/5)

(10/5) Dead Horses w/Andrea Von Kampen (10/12)

(10/12) Mapache (10/13)

(10/13) Wild Pink w/Trace Mountain (10/16)

(10/16) Big Boss Vette (10/17)

(10/17) Eloise (10/18)

(10/18) No Age (10/20)

(10/20) Sloppy Jane (10/21)

(10/21) Cory Branan (10/22)

(10/22) Kid Bloom (10/23)

(10/23) Madi Diaz — Crying In Public Tour (10/25)

— Crying In Public Tour (10/25) Pile — Dripping 10 Year Anniversary (10/26)

— Dripping 10 Year Anniversary (10/26) Ella Jane — The Marginalia Tour (10/29-30)

— The Marginalia Tour (10/29-30) Siouxsie & The Cure: A Halloween Tribute Show to Post-Punk Icons — With Ari Vox as Siouxsie & The Lovecats as The Cure (10/31)

— With Ari Vox as Siouxsie & The Lovecats as The Cure (10/31) HARRYWEEN : A Harry Styles Costume Party (10/31)

: A Harry Styles Costume Party (10/31) Punk Rock Factory (11/2)

(11/2) Tropical Fuck Storm (11/4)

(11/4) Dora Jar (11/5)

(11/5) Beau (11/9)

(11/9) Sarah Shook and the Disarmers (11/13)

(11/13) Frenship (12/13)

ECHOSTAGE

2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE.

202-503-2330

www.echostage.com

10 Years of Echostage — Some of the biggest named artists in dance and club music worldwide are dropping by D.C. this fall to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the leading nightclub in D.C., which also just so happens to be the leading nightclub in all the world, or at least it was a year ago, when DJ Mag ranked it at No. 1 on its Top 100 Clubs list. Among the DJs and producers who will spin a celebratory set at Echostage courtesy of local promoter GLOW are Kaskade (9/16), John Summit (9/17), Zedd (9/24), Kayzo & Knife Party (9/30), MK (10/1), Alison Wonderland (10/8), Dom Dolla (10/14), Lost Frequencies (10/21), BAYNK (10/22), Sonny Fodera (10/28), Sofi Tukker (10/31), Malaa (11/4), Zomboy (11/5), Alan Walker (11/9), NGHTMRE (11/23), and Peekaboo (12/2)

— Some of the biggest named artists in dance and club music worldwide are dropping by D.C. this fall to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the leading nightclub in D.C., which also just so happens to be the leading nightclub in all the world, or at least it was a year ago, when DJ Mag ranked it at No. 1 on its Top 100 Clubs list. Among the DJs and producers who will spin a celebratory set at Echostage courtesy of local promoter GLOW are (9/16), (9/17), (9/24), (9/30), (10/1), (10/8), (10/14), (10/21), (10/22), (10/28), (10/31), (11/4), (11/5), (11/9), (11/23), and (12/2) DPR — The Regime World Tour 2022 (9/21)

— The Regime World Tour 2022 (9/21) Kevin Gates — Big Lyfe Tour (9/27)

— Big Lyfe Tour (9/27) Mother Mother (10/17)

(10/17) FKJ (10/23)

FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

8656 Colesville Road

Silver Spring

301-960-9999

www.fillmoresilverspring.com

Pi’erre Bourne — Good Movie World Tour (10/3)

— Good Movie World Tour (10/3) Denzel Curry (10/4)

(10/4) Sabaton — Well, whaddya know, it’s more metal, on a Tour To End All Tours (10/6)

— Well, whaddya know, it’s more metal, on a Tour To End All Tours (10/6) Moderat, More D4ta (10/8)

(10/8) Santigold — The Holified Tour (10/11)

— The Holified Tour (10/11) Sammy Rae & The Friends (10/12)

(10/12) Judah & the Lion — Happy Again Tour (10/13)

— Happy Again Tour (10/13) Steve Lacy — Give You The World Tour (10/15)

— Give You The World Tour (10/15) Noah Kahan — The Stick Season Tour (10/16)

— The Stick Season Tour (10/16) Me First and the Gimme Gimmes (10/17)

(10/17) Fletcher — Young queer electro-pop artist is out supporting her just-released full-length debut, Girl Of My Dreams (10/19)

— Young queer electro-pop artist is out supporting her just-released full-length debut, Girl Of My Dreams (10/19) Pusha T — It’s Almost Dry Tour Phase 2 (10/20

— It’s Almost Dry Tour Phase 2 (10/20 Metric — The Doomscroller Tour from the Canadian rock band (10/22)

— The Doomscroller Tour from the Canadian rock band (10/22) Toadies — With Reverend Horton Heat — “Rubberneck” Tour (10/23)

— With Reverend Horton Heat — “Rubberneck” Tour (10/23) Band-Maid (10/25)

(10/25) AWOLNATION — Falling Forward Tour (10/26)

— Falling Forward Tour (10/26) Bazzi — The Infinite Dream Tour (10/27)

— The Infinite Dream Tour (10/27) Trivium — Deadmen and Dragons Tour (10/30)

— Deadmen and Dragons Tour (10/30) Cannibal Corpse — Pedal? Meet more metal (11/3)

— Pedal? Meet more metal (11/3) J.I. — The Young and Restless Tour (11/4)

— The Young and Restless Tour (11/4) Rina Sawayama — Hold The Girl Tour 2022 (11/5)

— Hold The Girl Tour 2022 (11/5) Mercyful Fate w/Kreator and Midnight — Detecting more medal (11/8)

— Detecting more medal (11/8) Smallpools (11/10)

(11/10) Streetlight Manifesto — The Calm Before The Chaos (11/12)

— The Calm Before The Chaos (11/12) Bobby Shmurda — The Bodmon Tour (11/13)

— The Bodmon Tour (11/13) Jessie Reyez — The Yessie Tour (11/14)

— The Yessie Tour (11/14) Ali Gatie — Who Hurt You? Tour (11/16)

— Who Hurt You? Tour (11/16) Jinjer — Middling metal mania (11/17)

— Middling metal mania (11/17) Yung Gravy & bbno$ (11/19)

(11/19) Meechy Darko — A Tour Named Gothika (11/22)

— A Tour Named Gothika (11/22) Blue October (12/1)

(12/1) Blackberry Smoke — The Whippoorwill 10 Year Anniversary Tour (12/2)

THE HAMILTON

600 14th St. NW

202-787-1000

www.thehamiltondc.com

Phony Ppl — Nowhere But Up Tour (10/11)

— Nowhere But Up Tour (10/11) Jon McLaughlin w/Kris Allen — A tour marking the 15th anniversary of McLaughlin’s debut album Indiana (10/14)

— A tour marking the 15th anniversary of McLaughlin’s debut album Indiana (10/14) Joan Osborne — w/Jack Petruzzelli, Marc Muller (10/15)

— w/Jack Petruzzelli, Marc Muller (10/15) The Arcadian Wild (10/16)

(10/16) White Ford Bronco — Still truckin’ (10/21)

— Still truckin’ (10/21) Town Mountain — Lines In The Levee Tour from the alt-country band from Asheville, North Carolina (10/22)

— Lines In The Levee Tour from the alt-country band from Asheville, North Carolina (10/22) Ghost Light (10/23)

(10/23) The Cellar Door Tribute Concert — After Dark Fund & Newmyer Flyer presents a tribute to the legendary Cellar Door (10/28)

— After Dark Fund & Newmyer Flyer presents a tribute to the legendary Cellar Door (10/28) Neighbor (11/4)

(11/4) Cabinet (11/5)

(11/5) NRBQ — With Kris Lager Band (11/11)

— With Kris Lager Band (11/11) Newmyer Flyer Presents The Last Waltz (11/12)

(11/12) Moon Hooch (11/17)

(11/17) Kameron Marlowe (11/18)

(11/18) Rayland Baxter (11/19)

(11/19) Funksgiving — With The Ron Holloway Band (11/25)

With The Ron Holloway Band (11/25) The Chuck Brown Band + EU Feat. Sugar Bear — This Thanksgiving weekend, something go-go fans can be very thankful for (11/26)

— This Thanksgiving weekend, something go-go fans can be very thankful for (11/26) Ben Williams — A Holiday Musical Extravaganza (12/28)

THE HOWARD THEATRE

620 T St. NW

202-803-2899

www.thehowardtheatre.com

CKay (10/11)

(10/11) Pedro Capo (10/13)

(10/13) Eugene Mirman — I’m Late For My Meeting In The Lake (10/14)

— I’m Late For My Meeting In The Lake (10/14) Grits & Biscuits — A Dirty South Set (10/15)

— A Dirty South Set (10/15) Simi Live — To Be Honest Tour (10/19)

— To Be Honest Tour (10/19) Key Glock — Howard Homecoming (10/20)

— Howard Homecoming (10/20) Flo Milli — Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (10/21)

— Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (10/21) Faouzia (10/27)

(10/27) Matt Maltese (10/28)

(10/28) Kalush Orchestra — The 2022 Eurovision winners perform as a fundrasier for Ukraine (11/2)

— The 2022 Eurovision winners perform as a fundrasier for Ukraine (11/2) Jessi Uribe & Joss Favela — Tequila & Guaro USA Tour (11/4)

— Tequila & Guaro USA Tour (11/4) Fortunate Youth w/Passafire + Joe Samba — Riddim Rydah Fall Tour 2022 (11/5)

— Riddim Rydah Fall Tour 2022 (11/5) Plains w/MJ Lenderman — Comprised of Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee + Jess Williamson (11/9)

— Comprised of Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee + Jess Williamson (11/9) Ricky Montgomery — Back in Business Tour (11/10)

— Back in Business Tour (11/10) Shane Smith & The Saints (11/11)

(11/11) Bonny Light Horseman — American folk trio comprised of Eric D. Johnson, Josh Kaufman, and Anaïs Mitchell, the latter of whom is best known as the Tony-winning creator of Hadestown (12/10)

JAMMIN JAVA

227 Maple Ave. E.

Vienna

703-255-1566

www.jamminjava.com

Ellis Paul (10/1)

(10/1) Yam Haus (10/1)

(10/1) Andy McKee (10/2)

(10/2) The Cactus Blossoms — With Alexa Rose (10/4)

— With Alexa Rose (10/4) William Fitzsimmons (10/5)

(10/5) Ahi (10/6)

(10/6) Sean Hayes (10/8)

(10/8) The Hangovers — One Night Only (10/9)

— One Night Only (10/9) Steve Forbert (10/15)

(10/15) Too Much Joy w/Yoshi Circuit — Mistakes Will Be Made Tour (10/27)

— Mistakes Will Be Made Tour (10/27) Cash Unchained — Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience (10/29)

— Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience (10/29) An Evening With U2TOPIA — The DMV’s Premiere U2 Tribute Band (10/30)

— The DMV’s Premiere U2 Tribute Band (10/30) Greyson Chance — Palladium Tour (10/31)

— Palladium Tour (10/31) Clap Your Hands Say Yeah (11/2)

(11/2) Say Sue Me (11/3)

(11/3) The Fabulous Dialtones (11/4)

(11/4) DownRiver Collective, Shannon Bielski & Moonlight Drive (11/6)

(11/6) The Brevet (11/11)

(11/11) Shamans of Sound, Higher Education (11/12)

(11/12) Kendall Marvel (11/17)

(11/17) Skip Castro (11/18)

(11/18) Jonathan Sloane and His Band (11/23)

(11/23) Tim Baker (12/4)

(12/4) Kelsey Waldon — No Regular Dog Tour (12/5)

— No Regular Dog Tour (12/5) Peter Mayer — A Stars & Promise’s Christmas Tour (12/7)

— A Stars & Promise’s Christmas Tour (12/7) Spencer Crandall — The Western Tour (12/9)

— The Western Tour (12/9) Jon Tyler Wiley & His Virginia Choir, Elevado (12/10)

(12/10) Jump, Little Children — The Farewell Tour (12/16)

KENNEDY CENTER

202-467-4600

www.kennedy-center.org

The String Queens (10/1, Millennium Stage North)

(10/1, Millennium Stage North) NSO Pops: Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros (10/5-9, Concert Hall)

(10/5-9, Concert Hall) Chucho Valdés w/the Yoruba Orchestra: La Creación (10/16, Concert Hall)

(10/16, Concert Hall) Terence Blanchard: Absence (10/21, Terrace Theater)

(10/21, Terrace Theater) Black Thought — Streams of Thought as part of The Roots Residency (10/23, Terrace Theater)

— Streams of Thought as part of The Roots Residency (10/23, Terrace Theater) Making Beats: Beat Battle (10/30, Studio K)

(10/30, Studio K) Questlove — Music Is History as part of The Roots Residency (11/5, Terrace Theater)

— Music Is History as part of The Roots Residency (11/5, Terrace Theater) Cécile McLorin Salvant — Ogresse (11/12, Eisenhower Theater)

— Ogresse (11/12, Eisenhower Theater) Black Thought presents…Delirious — The Roots Residency (11/12, Terrace Theater)

— The Roots Residency (11/12, Terrace Theater) Robert Glasper — Black Radio 10-year anniversary celebration with special guests (11/13, Concert Hall)

— Black Radio 10-year anniversary celebration with special guests (11/13, Concert Hall) Javon Jackson — The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni (11/18, Terrace Theater)

— The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni (11/18, Terrace Theater) Eric Roberson — The Lessons Tour (11/18, Concert Hall)

— The Lessons Tour (11/18, Concert Hall) NSO Pops — Disney’s Frozen in Concert (11/25-26, Concert Hall)

— Disney’s Frozen in Concert (11/25-26, Concert Hall) NPR’s A Jazz Piano Christmas (12/3, Terrace Theater)

(12/3, Terrace Theater) A Holiday Pops with Laura Benanti (12/9-10, Concert Hall)

(12/9-10, Concert Hall) Common, Questlove, and Marcus J. Moore — Electric Circus at 20 (12/10, Terrace Theater)

— Electric Circus at 20 (12/10, Terrace Theater) Jason Moran & Christian McBride (12/16, Terrace Theater)

(12/16, Terrace Theater) A Jazz New Year’s Eve: Carmen Lundy and Friends (12/31, Terrace Theater)

(12/31, Terrace Theater) NSO Pops: An Evening With Ne-Yo (1/27/23-1/28/23, Concert Hall)

LINCOLN THEATRE

1215 U St. NW

202-888-0050

www.thelincolndc.com

Barns Courtney (10/5)

(10/5) Ninja Sex Party — Up Close and Personal (10/6)

— Up Close and Personal (10/6) Sabrina Carpenter — “emails i can’t send Tour,” and sold-out shows fans can’t see without a little luck and patience (10/7)

— “emails i can’t send Tour,” and sold-out shows fans can’t see without a little luck and patience (10/7) Colbie Caillat — 15th anniversary of Coco (10/12)

— 15th anniversary of Coco (10/12) Broken Social Scene — The firs of two local concerts celebrating the 20th anniversary of You Forgot It In People (10/13)

— The firs of two local concerts celebrating the 20th anniversary of You Forgot It In People (10/13) Jonathan Richman (10/14)

(10/14) Terrible, Thanks for Asking (10/17)

(10/17) Bret McKenzie — “Songs Without Jokes” Tour (10/21)

— “Songs Without Jokes” Tour (10/21) Jerrod Carmichael — “Ari told me I lack focus.” The audience shouldn’t have that problem, as all smart watches, phones, and devices will be secured in Yondr pouches during the duration of the show for a “phone-free experience” (10/22)

— “Ari told me I lack focus.” The audience shouldn’t have that problem, as all smart watches, phones, and devices will be secured in Yondr pouches during the duration of the show for a “phone-free experience” (10/22) Better Than Ezra — Legends of the Fall 2022 Tour (10/28)

— Legends of the Fall 2022 Tour (10/28) Guster (11/21-22)

(11/21-22) Rupi Kaur (12/5)

(12/5) They Might Be Giants — These two “Evening With” shows featuring the quirky rockers are sold out, but, as of press time, that’s not the case with their show the night before at 9:30 Club (12/16)

MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

10475 Little Patuxent Parkway

Columbia, Md.

410-715-5550

www.merriweathermusic.com

All Things Go Music Festival w/Lorde, Mitski, Bleachers, Lucy Dacus — This annual to-do returns for a second year as an all-day affair filling multiple stages at Merriweather, with a lineup also including King Princess, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, Goth Babe, Faye Webster, Maude Latour, Bartees Strange, Jack Kays, MICHELLE, Wallice, Kyle Dion, and THE BLSSM (10/1)

— This annual to-do returns for a second year as an all-day affair filling multiple stages at Merriweather, with a lineup also including King Princess, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, Goth Babe, Faye Webster, Maude Latour, Bartees Strange, Jack Kays, MICHELLE, Wallice, Kyle Dion, and THE BLSSM (10/1) WPOC’s Sunday in the Country w/Sam Hunt, Jimmie Allen — The lineup also includes Eli Young Band, Ryan Hurd, Jackson Dean, Priscilla Block, Ernest, and Carter Faith (10/2)

— The lineup also includes Eli Young Band, Ryan Hurd, Jackson Dean, Priscilla Block, Ernest, and Carter Faith (10/2) Gorillaz w/Earthgang — North America Tour 2022 (10/17)

MGM NATIONAL HARBOR

7100 Harborview Ave.

Oxon Hill, Md.

301-971-5000

www.mgmnationalharbor.com

Sebastián Yatra — Popular Colombian drops by with his Dharma North America Tour 2022 (10/7)

— Popular Colombian drops by with his Dharma North America Tour 2022 (10/7) ZZ Top — The legendary long-bearded, blues-infused rockers (10/22)

— The legendary long-bearded, blues-infused rockers (10/22) Shreya Ghoshal — Indian singer is one of the highest-paid and most well-established playback singers in Hindi cinema (11/11)

PEARL STREET WAREHOUSE

33 Pearl St. SW

202-380-9620

www.pearlstreetwarehouse.com

Hayley Jane with Her Band (10/5)

(10/5) Jake Blount w/Yasmin Williams — Album Release Show co-presented by Smithsonian Folkways (10/15)

— Album Release Show co-presented by Smithsonian Folkways (10/15) Brown Eyed Women (10/27)

(10/27) Stop Light Observations w/Little Bird (11/11)

(11/11) Couch (11/17)

(11/17) The Dirty Grass Players (11/18)

(11/18) The Plate Scrapers (11/19)

(11/19) Psycho Killers — A Talking Heads Tribute (11/19)

SIXTH & I HISTORIC SYNAGOGUE

600 I St. NW

202-408-3100

www.sixthandi.org

Matisyahu — American Jewish reggae/alt-rock artist (10/22)

— American Jewish reggae/alt-rock artist (10/22) Beth Orton — Singer-songwriter tours in support of Weather Alive, the first album she’s ever (11/2)

— Singer-songwriter tours in support of Weather Alive, the first album she’s ever (11/2) An Evening with Andrés Cepeda — Latin Grammy-winning singer-songwriter from Bogota, Colombia (11/3)

— Latin Grammy-winning singer-songwriter from Bogota, Colombia (11/3) The War and Treaty — A bluesy fusion of Southern soul, gospel, country, and rock-n-roll from this great husband-and-wife duo (11/12)

— A bluesy fusion of Southern soul, gospel, country, and rock-n-roll from this great husband-and-wife duo (11/12) Julian Lage — View With A Room finds the prodigious guitarist expanding his horizons, introducing 10 new compositions performed with accompaniment from bassist Jorge Roeder, drummer Dave King, and six-string icon Bill Frisell (11/30)

SONGBYRD MUSIC HOUSE

540 Penn St. NE

202-450-2917

www.songbyrddc.com

Stella Donnelly (10/1)

(10/1) L’Rain (10/2)

(10/2) Be.N Reilly (10/5)

(10/5) Momma (10/6)

(10/6) Shoffy (10/7)

(10/7) Foreign Air — Hello Sunshine 2022 Tour (10/8)

— Hello Sunshine 2022 Tour (10/8) Thick — Happy Now Tour (10/12)

— Happy Now Tour (10/12) Spelling (10/13)

(10/13) Charlotte Sands — Love And Other Lies (10/14)

— Love And Other Lies (10/14) The Paranoyds (10/25)

(10/25) Broke Royals — Album Release Party (10/28)

— Album Release Party (10/28) Ghostly Kisses (10/29)

(10/29) Lexi Jayde — “This Is Closure” The Tour (10/30)

— “This Is Closure” The Tour (10/30) Arch Echo (10/31)

(10/31) Just Mustard (11/4)

(11/4) Dhruv (11/7)

(11/7) The Rare Occasions (11/12)

(11/12) Joey Pecoraro — A Guy From Michigan Tour (11/13)

— A Guy From Michigan Tour (11/13) Games We Play (11/15)

(11/15) The Flatliners — 20th Anniversary Tour (11/16)

THE STATE THEATRE

220 N. Washington St.

Falls Church

703-237-0300

www.thestatetheatre.com

KICK – The INXS Experience (9/29)

(9/29) Broken Arrow — A Tribute to Neil Young (9/30)

— A Tribute to Neil Young (9/30) Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers (10/2)

(10/2) Miyavi — 20th Anniversary North America Tour 2022 (10/5)

— 20th Anniversary North America Tour 2022 (10/5) Tusk — The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute (10/7)

— The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute (10/7) Cracker (10/8)

(10/8) HIRIE w/Ballyhoo!, Surfer Girl (10/21)

(10/21) Jim Messina (10/22)

(10/22) Tab Benoit w/Dirty Dozen Brass Band (11/17)

(11/17) Lez Zeppelin — Earl’s Court ’75: “The Greatest Led Zeppelin Show, Performed in its Entirety” (11/19)

STRATHMORE

5301 Tuckerman Lane

North Bethesda

301-581-5100

www.strathmore.org

Jazz Trio with Langston Hughes II — A year after his inclusion in Strathmore’s esteemed Artist In Residence program, the jazz multi-instrumentalist, composer, and bandleader based in the D.C. area returns for a concert presented as a pay-what-you-can, off-campus offering part of Strathmore’s Bloom at Good Hope Concert Series (10/8, Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center, Silver Spring)

— A year after his inclusion in Strathmore’s esteemed Artist In Residence program, the jazz multi-instrumentalist, composer, and bandleader based in the D.C. area returns for a concert presented as a pay-what-you-can, off-campus offering part of Strathmore’s Bloom at Good Hope Concert Series (10/8, Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center, Silver Spring) Ray LaMontagne w/Lily Meola — The Monovision Tour featuring the reflective indie-folk singer-songwriter and his trio (10/25, Music Center)

— The Monovision Tour featuring the reflective indie-folk singer-songwriter and his trio (10/25, Music Center) Musical Theater Trio With Inès Nassara — Although now a fledgling New York City resident, this Maryland-born singer-songwriter and Helen Hayes Award-winning theater artist, a 2017 Strathmore AIR alum, returns to the area for a pay-what-you-can concert presented as part of the Bloom at Good Hope series (11/12, Good Hope)

— Although now a fledgling New York City resident, this Maryland-born singer-songwriter and Helen Hayes Award-winning theater artist, a 2017 Strathmore AIR alum, returns to the area for a pay-what-you-can concert presented as part of the Bloom at Good Hope series (11/12, Good Hope) Soweto Gospel Choir — The three-time Grammy-winning ensemble from South Africa perform Hope: It’s Been A Long Time Coming, a concert commemorating their homeland’s Freedom Movement and the songs that inspired the Rainbow Nation while also paying tribute to the American Civil Rights movement and American jazz and soul legends (12/6, Music Center)

— The three-time Grammy-winning ensemble from South Africa perform Hope: It’s Been A Long Time Coming, a concert commemorating their homeland’s Freedom Movement and the songs that inspired the Rainbow Nation while also paying tribute to the American Civil Rights movement and American jazz and soul legends (12/6, Music Center) Ryan Adams — Metropolitan Entertainment and The Birchmere Present this rock songwriter known for a powerful life show (12/8, Music Center)

— Metropolitan Entertainment and The Birchmere Present this rock songwriter known for a powerful life show (12/8, Music Center) Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Postmodern Christmas — A special seasonal edition of a popular live act spinning modern pop hits into retro-sounding vintage tunes (12/13, Music Center)

— A special seasonal edition of a popular live act spinning modern pop hits into retro-sounding vintage tunes (12/13, Music Center) A Holiday Evening with Integriti Reeves — A Strathmore AIR alum, this jazz vocalist with a timeless “Modern Vintage” style and dulcet tone reminiscent of Ella Fitzgerald offers her take on holiday fare at this pay-what-you-can Bloom at Good Hope concert (12/17, Good Hope)

— A Strathmore AIR alum, this jazz vocalist with a timeless “Modern Vintage” style and dulcet tone reminiscent of Ella Fitzgerald offers her take on holiday fare at this pay-what-you-can Bloom at Good Hope concert (12/17, Good Hope) The Hip Hop Nutcracker w/Guest MC Kurtis Blow — This remixed and reimagined hip-hop version of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet and score, featuring contemporary and hip-hop dancers, a DJ, and a violinist, is an annual tradition at Strathmore, with this year’s concert featuring Blow, one of hip-hop’s founding fathers, as Guest MC and also opening act (12/19-22, Music Center)

THE CLARICE SMITH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

University of Maryland

College Park, Md.

301-405-ARTS

www.theclarice.umd.edu

Tank and the Bangas — Five years after winning NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest and two years after earning a Grammy nomination as Best New Artist, this lively and diverse New Orleans five-piece rock and soul band stops by The Clarice as part of the Visiting Artist Series (10/21, Kay Theatre)

— Five years after winning NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest and two years after earning a Grammy nomination as Best New Artist, this lively and diverse New Orleans five-piece rock and soul band stops by The Clarice as part of the Visiting Artist Series (10/21, Kay Theatre) Osvaldo Golijov’s Falling Out of Time –A song cycle featuring 10 members of Silkroad Ensemble and three voices in English and Hebrew exploring a profound journey of grief, bereavement, and isolation stemming from David Grossman’ life and his novel of the same name (11/5, Dekelboum)

UNION STAGE

740 Water St. SW

877-987-6487

www.unionstage.com

Noche De Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny Night (10/1)

— Bad Bunny Night (10/1) Ibrahim Maalouf (10/2)

(10/2) Nataly Dawn — Of Pomplamoose (10/3)

— Of Pomplamoose (10/3) Otoboke Beaver — Super Champon Tour (10/6)

— Super Champon Tour (10/6) Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers (10/16)

(10/16) SSGKobe, yvngxchris — Barely Legal Tour (10/17)

— Barely Legal Tour (10/17) serpentwithfeet — Deacon’s Tour from this eccentric, iconoclastic electro-soul, queer singer-songwriter (10/19)

— Deacon’s Tour from this eccentric, iconoclastic electro-soul, queer singer-songwriter (10/19) The Ballroom Thieves (10/21)

(10/21) The Sheepdogs — Live & Outta Sight Tour (10/21)

— Live & Outta Sight Tour (10/21) Psychedelic Porn Crumpets (10/22)

(10/22) Madison Cunningham (10/22, Capital Turnaround)

(10/22, Capital Turnaround) Mania — The ABBA Tribute (10/25)

— The ABBA Tribute (10/25) Jean Dawson — Chaos Now* Tour (10/27)

— Chaos Now* Tour (10/27) Too Many Zooz — All Good presents an intimate concert with these eclectic musicmakers (10/28)

— All Good presents an intimate concert with these eclectic musicmakers (10/28) Richard Marx — The Songwriter Tour with the ’80s hit balladeer (11/4, Capital Turnaround)

— The Songwriter Tour with the ’80s hit balladeer (11/4, Capital Turnaround) Celebrating Billy Joey (11/5, Capital Turnaround)

(11/5, Capital Turnaround) The Coronas w/Róisín O (11/6)

(11/6) Gayle — Avoiding College Tour (11/7)

— Avoiding College Tour (11/7) Chloe Moriondo w/Dreamer Isioma (11/8)

(11/8) Petey w/Young Jesus (11/9)

(11/9) The Happy Fits w/Phoneboy — Under The Shade of Green Tour (11/11)

— Under The Shade of Green Tour (11/11) James Acaster — AEG Presents the Hecklers Welcome Tour (11/12, Capital Turnaround)

— AEG Presents the Hecklers Welcome Tour (11/12, Capital Turnaround) Leven Kali — Let It Rain Tour (11/15)

— Let It Rain Tour (11/15) John Splithoff — All In – The Solo Tour (11/16)

— All In – The Solo Tour (11/16) White Ford Bronco — Still truckin’ along, long live the ’90s (11/18)

— Still truckin’ along, long live the ’90s (11/18) Dopapod (11/19)

(11/19) Big Scarr (11/20)

(11/20) Eidola, Rain City Drive w/Royal Coda (11/22)

(11/22) Drugdealer w/Reverend Baron (11/23)

(11/23) Nim — “to all the girls i’ve loved before” (11/25)

— “to all the girls i’ve loved before” (11/25) Sad Night Dynamite (11/26)

(11/26) Laura Tsaggaris — “Get in the Mood” for the holidays (11/27, Miracle)

WARNER THEATRE

513 13th St. NW

202-783-4000

www.warnertheatredc.com

Moein — Legendary Iranian singer (10/1)

— Legendary Iranian singer (10/1) Pavement — Stephen Malkmus and co. reunite once again to play from their influential yet always just-bubbling-under indie-rock catalog (10/6)

— Stephen Malkmus and co. reunite once again to play from their influential yet always just-bubbling-under indie-rock catalog (10/6) Kamran & Hooman w/Sasy — A night of Persian pop by way of Canada, in terms of the headlining brother duo (10/8)

— A night of Persian pop by way of Canada, in terms of the headlining brother duo (10/8) Wardruna — Norwegian music group who incorporate Norse cultural and esoteric traditions as well as Nordic historical and traditional instruments, from deer-hide frame drums, a lur, even a mouth harp, or as it is better, if not more problematically — and puzzingly — known, a Jew’s harp (10/14)

— Norwegian music group who incorporate Norse cultural and esoteric traditions as well as Nordic historical and traditional instruments, from deer-hide frame drums, a lur, even a mouth harp, or as it is better, if not more problematically — and puzzingly — known, a Jew’s harp (10/14) Arash — More Persian pop, this time by way of Sweden (10/15)

— More Persian pop, this time by way of Sweden (10/15) An Evening With Regina Spektor — A longtime LGBTQ ally, this American indie-pop, or if you prefer, anti-folk, artist of Russian descent and Jewish heritage, tours in support of her eighth studio set, Home, before and after, released earlier this year (10/16)

— A longtime LGBTQ ally, this American indie-pop, or if you prefer, anti-folk, artist of Russian descent and Jewish heritage, tours in support of her eighth studio set, Home, before and after, released earlier this year (10/16) Joe Satriani (10/26)

(10/26) The Rose — Heal Together World Tour from this South Korean pop band (10/27)

— Heal Together World Tour from this South Korean pop band (10/27) Puscifer w/Nightclub — American experimental rock group, originally started by Tool’s lead singer to explore his “creative subconscious” but now also including British artist Carina Round and Mat Mitchell, tours in support of the two-year-old album Existential Reckoning, with an opening set by a dark electronic duo (11/4)

— American experimental rock group, originally started by Tool’s lead singer to explore his “creative subconscious” but now also including British artist Carina Round and Mat Mitchell, tours in support of the two-year-old album Existential Reckoning, with an opening set by a dark electronic duo (11/4) Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson & Don Was: The Last Waltz Tour 2022 — A live celebration of The Band’s 1976 farewell concert (11/12)

— A live celebration of The Band’s 1976 farewell concert (11/12) YES — Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour (11/13)

WOLF TRAP

The Barns

1635 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

703-255-1868

www.wolftrap.org

Rebirth Brass Band — The quintessential brassy and jubilant New Orleans jazz band will provide a high-spirited kickoff to a new season at Wolf Trap’s rustic, intimate, and acoustically rich indoor venue, on the other side of the Dulles Toll Road from the park’s amphitheater, and crafted from two 18th-century barns made of hand-hewn wood beams and posts (10/6)

— The quintessential brassy and jubilant New Orleans jazz band will provide a high-spirited kickoff to a new season at Wolf Trap’s rustic, intimate, and acoustically rich indoor venue, on the other side of the Dulles Toll Road from the park’s amphitheater, and crafted from two 18th-century barns made of hand-hewn wood beams and posts (10/6) Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper — Award-winning bluegrass fiddler making his Barns at Wolf Trap e (10/13)

— Award-winning bluegrass fiddler making his Barns at Wolf Trap e (10/13) Nashville Emerging Artists Night — A premiere showcase of seven of Music City’s finest emerging acts, The Voice star Audra McLaughlin, country-rocker Jason Cross, sister duo REVIE, Baltimore native Pierson Swanson, cellist Gabe Baker, and singer-songwriters Kyle Winski and Ryan Neal (10/15)

— A premiere showcase of seven of Music City’s finest emerging acts, The Voice star Audra McLaughlin, country-rocker Jason Cross, sister duo REVIE, Baltimore native Pierson Swanson, cellist Gabe Baker, and singer-songwriters Kyle Winski and Ryan Neal (10/15) Hot Club of Cowtown — Billed as “America’s premiere hot jazz and Western swing trio,” Austin-based group is celebrating 25 years together (10/16)

— Billed as “America’s premiere hot jazz and Western swing trio,” Austin-based group is celebrating 25 years together (10/16) Bob Mould — The gay former D.C. resident and Blowoff co-creator also known as the legendary mastermind behind influential post-punk and power-pop acts Hüsker Dü and Sugar makes his Barns at Wolf Trap debut (10/19)

— The gay former D.C. resident and Blowoff co-creator also known as the legendary mastermind behind influential post-punk and power-pop acts Hüsker Dü and Sugar makes his Barns at Wolf Trap debut (10/19) Kinan Azmeh — Syrian clarinetist and composer, a member of Silkroad Ensemble, makes his Barns debut accompanied by his New York-based CityBand (10/21)

— Syrian clarinetist and composer, a member of Silkroad Ensemble, makes his Barns debut accompanied by his New York-based CityBand (10/21) Meow Meow — The post-post-modern diva makes her Barns debut with a campy comedy cabaret partly inspired by her 2019 album Hotel Amour, made with Pink Martini’s Thomas Lauderdale (10/23)

— The post-post-modern diva makes her Barns debut with a campy comedy cabaret partly inspired by her 2019 album Hotel Amour, made with Pink Martini’s Thomas Lauderdale (10/23) Altan — Irish music legends (10/27)

— Irish music legends (10/27) Stephen Kellogg (11/4)

(11/4) Eliane Elias — Grammy-winning Brazilian jazz pianist (11/5)

— Grammy-winning Brazilian jazz pianist (11/5) JD Souther — A night of stories and songs from the country-rock pioneer whose vast songwriting repertoire includes hits from the ’70s and ’80s for The Eagles and Linda Ronstadt (11/10)

— A night of stories and songs from the country-rock pioneer whose vast songwriting repertoire includes hits from the ’70s and ’80s for The Eagles and Linda Ronstadt (11/10) Duplessy & Violins of the World — A Barns debut from this international string sensation (11/16)

— A Barns debut from this international string sensation (11/16) Rudresh Mahanthappa — Jazz saxophonist in concert co-presented by District of Raga (11/17)

— Jazz saxophonist in concert co-presented by District of Raga (11/17) Newmyer Flyer: A Tribute to Burt Bacharach & Hal David — Celebrating the distinctive arrangements of the famed duo’s original songs (“I Say a Little Prayer” and “Always Something There to Remind Me” among them) performed by an all-star 12-piece band and some of the area’s finest singers, including Nick Nixon, Desson Thomson, Lynn Verronneau, and Margot MacDonald (11/26)

— Celebrating the distinctive arrangements of the famed duo’s original songs (“I Say a Little Prayer” and “Always Something There to Remind Me” among them) performed by an all-star 12-piece band and some of the area’s finest singers, including Nick Nixon, Desson Thomson, Lynn Verronneau, and Margot MacDonald (11/26) Holly Bowling — A Wolf Trap debut from artist known for emotionally rich improvisation and reimagining of acclaimed songs by jam bands (11/30)

— A Wolf Trap debut from artist known for emotionally rich improvisation and reimagining of acclaimed songs by jam bands (11/30) Eileen Ivers: A Joyful Christmas (11/27)

(11/27) John Lloyd Young: Heart of Christmas — Tony-winning Broadway star (the original Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys) will give his crooner-style take on holiday favorites (12/1)

— Tony-winning Broadway star (the original Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys) will give his crooner-style take on holiday favorites (12/1) Christmas with the Celts (12/2)

