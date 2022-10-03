Georgia Meloni’s Victory Could Threaten LGBTQ Rights in Italy

Religious schools can get an automatic exemption from Title IX’s nondiscrimination requirements and still receive federal meal funding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Private and public schools alike participate in the National School Lunch Program, which funds meals for millions of students across the country.

In May, the USDA had announced that schools participating in NSLP must create policies prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

But after lawsuits from a religious school and conservative-led states, the USDA clarified on August 12 that religious schools participating in NSLP can continue allowing discrimination against LGBTQ students and staff.