Parents Outraged After Anti-Gay Slur Used Against Special Needs Son

An Oklahoma special needs student’s parents say their son’s fifth-grade teacher encouraged students to use an anti-gay slur directed at their son when he was roughhousing with another boy.
Amber and Jonathon Stepp, of Talihina, Oklahoma, say their son came home from school to ask his dad what the slur meant, to which Jonathon responded that ‘we don’t use those words.’ He then explained the meaning of the slur and the 11-year-old started crying.
“He asked me, ‘Daddy, why would you call me that?'” Jonathon told Fort Smith, Arkansas-based CBS affiliate KFSM. “I didn’t have an answer for my son.”
Their son said he had been wrestling and roughhousing with another boy, and that the teacher had encouraged the other student to use the slur against him.
The Stepps had more questions about the incident, so they went to the Talihina Elementary School principal, the superintendent, and the teacher for answers.
Amber Stepp says she recorded a phone conversation with the teacher in question, playing the recording for KFSM.
In the recording, the teacher is heard saying, “Two of the boys were wrestling with each other, and one of them started yelling, saying, ‘He’s touching me, he’s touching me,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, when he does that, yell “f** alert.”‘”
The Stepps say they were shocked by the teacher’s behavior.
“I never expected it to happen to anyone, let alone my own child,” Jonathon Stepp said. “I’m supposed to trust this professional to teach my son positive things, not hatred.”
KFSM confirmed that the Talihina Public School District launched an investigation, during which the Stepps’ son was sent home and could not receive the special ed services he requires.
In a statement, the school district claimed it had taken “appropriate action.”
“Talihina Public Schools values and takes student and employee safety very seriously. We have received this complaint and, in response, have completed an investigation and taken appropriate action,” the statement reads. “This teacher does remain employed in our school district. We cannot comment further as this involves confidential personnel and confidential student information.”
Amber Stepp said her son was then told to either return to the same classroom, or the option of an all-girl classroom. They school’s fifth grade is the only grade that separates students by their gender.
“It’s completely inappropriate to expect a child that’s been bullied by the teacher to return to that classroom, and completely inappropriate to put him in the middle of an all-girl classroom,” she said. “I feel like the school has completely failed all the children that has been affected by this.”
Oklahoma lawmakers have passed a bill that would force the closure of a transgender youth health care clinic at OU Children's Hospital by denying taxpayer funds to any facility that offers gender-affirming treatments to transgender youth.
The bill, which now headed to the desk of Gov. Kevin Stitt -- who is expected to sign it into law -- was passed on largely party-line votes in both chambers, with Republicans decrying any clinic that links minors with treatments that precede a gender transition
Under the bill, which appropriates $108 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to the University Hospitals Authority -- including $39.4 million earmarked "to expand the capacity of behavioral health care for the children of this state" -- no taxpayer funds may be spent on clinics or facilities owned by the University Hospitals Authority or University Hospitals Trust that provide "gender reassignment medical treatment" to minors, reports the Oklahoma Council on Public Affairs.
Three transgender students in Oklahoma are suing state education officials and the state's attorney general over a law passed earlier this year that requires transgender youth to use only those restroom and changing facilities that match their assigned sex at birth.
In the lawsuit, filed last week in federal court by Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the ACLU of Oklahoma, the students claim that the law, which was signed into effect by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt in May, violates their right to equal protection under the U.S. Constitution, and discriminates against them on the basis of sex, gender identity, and transgender status, in violation of Title VII of the Education Amendments of 1972.
