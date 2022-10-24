Singapore Bans LGBTQ Movie “#LookAtMe”

Government authorities in Singapore have banned a film addressing how LGBTQ people and their families may face punishment for being critical of religious figures or communities.
Officially titled #LookAtMe, the film opens with the statement that it is “inspired by true events.” From there, it follows a protagonist who gets “offended” by a Christian pastor’s views on homosexuality and LGBTQ people. In response to the pastor’s comments, the protagonist posts a video online mocking the pastor for his beliefs. This ultimately leads to the protagonist being put in jail for violating Singapore’s laws on “hurting religious feelings” and his family being threatened.
The film, by Singaporean director Ken Kwek, has been criticized by three government agencies related to the country’s culture — The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth, and Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) — which released a “joint statement” on October 17 explaining that the film “denigrates a religious community.”
The government agencies said they felt it was necessary to disallow the movie from being shown because “various descriptions of the pastor, including a similar sounding title, are suggestive of a real pastor in Singapore. Persons in Singapore may draw that connection.”
Government authorities also believed that parts of the film showing the pastor engaging “in an act prohibited by his professed religious faiths,” as well as the film’s overall tone, “may be perceived to be offensive, defamatory and contrary to the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, in that it may be seen as unfairly attacking a religious figure, as well as cause offense to religious beliefs.”
In response to the film being barred from airing by Singaporean government authorities, Kwek and those who made the film said they were “disappointed” and planned on appealing the decision. With the film slated to be shown at the Singapore International Film Festival in December, the makers of #LookAtMe hope the decision will be reversed soon as “the film seeks to entertain and encourage conversations on important social issues that are relevant to Singapore.”
Singapore is rife with controversy surrounding LGBTQ issues. While the country has recently taken steps to decriminalize same sex relationships, the country’s government still struggles to tolerate the LGBTQ community — as evidenced by the banning of the film. The government recently sentenced bisexual OnlyFans creator Titus Low to three weeks in prison for violating a provision in the country’s penal code that prohibits the dissemination and sale of pornography.
There are no shortages of glimpses during Ken Kwek's #LookAtMe (★★★★☆), in which an American viewer will feel as though they are gazing into a mirror that is as unforgiving as it is frightening.
Based on true events, the drama follows the consequences endured by a small, happy family — two brothers and their mother — after they refuse to yield to public harassment and state-motivated discrimination stoked by a popular evangelical pastor.
In Singapore, despite significant advances in LGBTQ rights, the country still technically bans same-sex activity between men under Section 377A of the Penal Code -- not unlike the now-defunct Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in the United States.
