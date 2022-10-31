Taylor Swift Passes Madonna For The Most Top 10 Hits Among Women In History

Taylor Swift is the queen of the Billboard charts this week, and not just one or two of them. With her new album Midnights and the songs featured on it, the singer-songwriter dominates like never before, and in doing so, she makes history and passes yet another gay icon for a special spot in the history books.

As her new album Midnights debuts atop the Billboard 200 with the largest opening sum in years, the tunes featured on its tracklist also prove themselves to be massive wins right out of the gate.

This week, Swift becomes the first musician to simultaneously claim the entirety of the top 10 on the Hot 100, the most important songs chart in the U.S.

That’s right – the top 10 songs in America right now are all by Taylor Swift. With 10 new placements inside the most competitive space on the Hot 100 – known as the most competitive ranking published by Billboard – Swift moves up the list of artists with the most top 10s in history.

Swift has now sent 40 different tunes into the top 10 on the Hot 100 throughout her years as a superstar, and that’s enough to put her in second place among all acts.

She trails only Drake, who has amassed 59 appearances between Nos. 1 and 10 during his time in the spotlight. With another 10 hits to her credit, Swift leapfrogs over fellow stars Rihanna (31), The Beatles (34), and Madonna (38), becoming the woman with the most top 10 hits in U.S. history.

Leading the way among her new smashes is Swift’s latest No. 1, “Anti-Hero,” which was chosen as the lead single from Midnights, even though it wasn’t released until the album was made available in full.

The tune debuts in first place, marking Swift’s ninth trip to the summit and her fifth chart-topping debut. When it comes to immediate No. 1s, Swift comes in behind only Drake (7), and she’s currently tied with both BTS and Ariana Grande, who have also started five tracks at the top of the Hot 100.

Midnights is Swift’s eleventh No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. With one more leader, she officially ties Barbra Streisand for the most champions among women. They’re both tied with Drake and Bruce Springsteen, and the four stars lag behind only The Beatles (19) and Jay-Z (14).

At just 32 years old and in the prime of her career, Swift is already the most successful woman in history on a number of Billboard charts, and she is far from done. While she might not be able to catch up with Drake in many senses, she has shown just how popular and prolific she can be with her music, and she’s sure to keep her foot on the gas.

Swift might have passed LGBTQ favorites like Madonna and Barbra Streisand with her recent collections, but those women paved the way, and their places in history are already secured, even if someone manages more wins.

Here’s a look at all of Swift’s current top 10 hits on the Hot 100:

No. 1 – “Anti-Hero”

No. 2 – “Lavender Haze”

No. 3 – “Maroon”

No. 4 – “Snow on the Beach (ft. Lana Del Rey)”

No. 5 – “Midnight Rain”

No. 6 – “Bejeweled”

No. 7 – “Question…?

No. 8 – “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

No. 9 – “Karma”

No. 10 – “Vigilante Shit”