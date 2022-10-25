Win Tickets to Dance Nation at Olney Theatre!

In 2002, two immigrants and recent refugees from the former Soviet Republic of Georgia introduced Washingtonians to what became known as a signature style of physical theater.

Upon launching Synetic Theater, Paata Tsikurishvili and his wife, Irina, scored major acclaim with their version of Hamlet, the first in a notable series of "wordless Shakespeare" adaptations that ended up scooping up three Helen Hayes Awards, including Outstanding Resident Play.

All the hubbub and Helen Hayes Awards accorded to Hamlet came at the expense of Host and Guest, the second show Synetic produced.