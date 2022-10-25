Win Tickets to RuPaul’s Night of the Living Drag!

For many Drag Race queens, releasing a perfunctory, quickly-forgotten single or album is a rite of passage. In some cases, it's a reward in itself.

Alaska Thunderfvck is one of the few who bucked the trend, pulling off a debut album that was not merely tolerable -- it was fun, memorable, and genuinely unlike anything else, owing largely to her comedic sensibility and endlessly quotable personality.

The camp and comedy that are an inseparable part of the Alaska brand give a big boost to her fourth album, Red 4 Filth (★★☆☆☆).

Her stellar sense of comedic timing is on full display on the overly dramatic and winkingly funny "Beautiful (night 4 a) Breakdown," a track that is at once an addictive and hilarious recounting of a mental health crisis.