Yes, Scooby-Doo’s Velma Is Into Girls (Finally)

For years, fans of the Scooby-Doo gang have insisted that one of the main characters, Velma Dinkey, is not straight. Now, finally, after what has likely felt like an eternity for many, confirmation has finally arrived.

According to video clips shared online from the latest film in the franchise, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, Velma not only falls for a woman, but she and her colleagues openly talk about her love.

Originally shared by what appears to be one super fan on Twitter, a snippet shows the moment when Velma first lays eyes on Coco Diablo, and she is immediately infatuated. So much so, actually, that her glasses fog up and she utters her catchphrase, “Jinkies!”

OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ilx2uid1q — Trin 🎃 (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 3, 2022

The tweet, which has thus far racked up more than 200,000 likes, instantly went viral, and Velma’s sexuality has remained a trending topic ever since.

The original author continued to share more about the revelation, including another moment from the animated film that includes Velma admitting she’s “crushing big time.”

The coming out (of sorts) was celebrated by many online, as they saw it as a long-overdue admission.

Google even added a fun effect to its website when people search for “Velma” which causes confetti and rainbow and lesbian pride flags to fall from the top of the page, showing that even the world’s most popular search engine is thrilled the sleuth is now living her life out in the open.

Google celebrates Velma being depicted as a lesbian in new ‘Scooby-Doo’ film, ‘Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!’ when you search her name. pic.twitter.com/AbUWCIs0QQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2022

According to Variety, several creatives attached to modern adaptations of the franchise have worked to portray Velma as romantically attracted to women.

While fans have long insisted that she is not straight, the first attempt to show the world that she is a lesbian came in 2002 with the adult-leaning adaptation Scooby-Doo.

Screenwriter James Gunn has stated following the movie’s release that in early drafts, Velma was seen “eyeing” Daphne, but as rewrites took place, less and less of that facet of the character was shown. In the sequel, she dates a man, which reset the coming out.

In the TV series Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated (2010-2013), producer Tony Cervone also wanted to show that she was interested in women, but not much actually made it to the screen.

While there was little for fans to go on, they continued to insist that Velma is romantically interested in women, and now they have the confirmation so many of them have been searching for.

It’s obvious that she is attracted to a woman in this latest project, but from the clips that have been shared, it’s not entirely clear if she identifies as a lesbian, bisexual, or something else.

However she identifies (and it’s important to remember this is an animated character, so she identifies however she’s written), there’s no denying she isn’t straight, and many are celebrating her newfound freedom to love whomever she likes.