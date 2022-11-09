D.C. Elects Gay Councilmember Amid Pro-LGBTQ Wave

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is being criticized for a new television ad that detractors say muddies her position on allowing transgender athletes to compete in female-designated sports.

In the ad, which began airing last Wednesday, Kelly says, "You may have seen my opponent's attacks. So let me just say it: Of course men should not play girls' sports. OK, we all agree there."

She then pivots to attack the Republican nominee, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, for his record on education funding.

Kelly, a Democrat, previously vetoed bans on transgender athletes in 2021 and 2022, citing concerns over the potential harm a ban could pose to the mental well-being of transgender students, as well as to the state's economy if events are cancelled due to boycotts, or if businesses scuttle planned relocations or expansions in the state. In both years, the Republican majority in both chambers failed to garner the votes needed to override Kelly's vetoes.