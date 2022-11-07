Equality PAC Urges Voters to Back LGBTQ Candidates for Congress

The LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD has released two new ads highlighting the stakes for LGBTQ Americans in the upcoming midterm elections in order to urge them -- and their straight, cisgender allies -- to vote for pro-equality candidates.

The first ad, titled "Marriage Threat," was created in collaboration with Family Equality, and began airing on Oct. 12, with a digital and broadcast media buy that stretches nationwide.

In the ad, a married gay couple, Kent and Diego, describe how the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights case, potentially threatens LGBTQ families and their marriages. The ad implores viewers to show up to the polls this November to protect families headed by same-sex couples.