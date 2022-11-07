Madonna’s Bringing Back The Old Hits (As She Looks For New Ones)

A handful of the biggest artists in history have recently taken to using some of the most beloved hits in their back catalog to reach new audiences and score chart successes once again through remixes, reworkings, and collaborations. Madonna has been pushing this trend for at least a year now, and every few months, she has another exciting track to share – one which sounds very familiar, yet brand new at the same time.

For those who haven’t been following what Madonna has been up to for the past year or so, dive in below and listen to how she’s found a way to bring some of her classics into today’s ever-evolving musical landscape, insisting that her work can stand on its own and feel fresh again.

Sickick

This trend of Madonna reaching into her past to reinterpret her biggest hits with up-and-coming artists and current-day powerhouses began in 2021 with electronic producer Sickick. After he released something of a remix of her hit “Frozen,” Madonna joined in on the tune and attached her name, making it official.

After the cut gained traction on TikTok, the two released even more versions, including one with Nigerian musician Fireboy DML, another with rapper and singer 070 Shake, and one titled “Frozen on Fire” that features vocals from Sickick himself. The trap-leaning composition was a minor commercial hit, and it clearly gave Madonna some ideas.

Beyoncé

Perhaps the most high-profile of Madonna’s recent collaborations that reference her past has been with another queen, Beyoncé. In an effort to make her single “Break My Soul” as big as possible, Bey released a new take on the ’90s house anthem alongside Madonna, bringing one of her biggest smashes into the fray. Dubbed “The Queens Remix,” the updated take interpolates “Vogue,” which makes perfect sonic sense. Bey flipped the script, changing all the names listed in the original to those of powerful black women.

Saucy Santana

For those who don’t already know, Saucy Santana is not just one of the hottest names coming up in the hip-hop world, he may very well be the gayest and most flamboyant artist in that genre to make a real name for himself. In mid-2022, Santana surprised many when he dropped a new single with none other than Madonna herself titled “Material Gworllllllll!” The tune uses pieces of her legendary smash “Material Girl,” only somehow now the cut is even gayer than it was before. Younger audiences will be introduced to the queen via this collaboration, and Madonna showed her support for LGBTQ artists yet again.

Tokischa

The most recent addition to this ongoing trend comes from Dominican rapper Tokischa. She worked with Madonna to release a version of “Hung Up” that sounds nothing like the original, turning it from an electro-disco anthem to a pared-down, beat-driven concoction complete with plenty of Latin flare. Renamed “Hung Up on Tokischa,” the song even features the Queen of Pop performing in Spanish and a music video, so she really was involved in the making of this rework.