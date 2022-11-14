Kuwait Censors Same-Sex Forehead Kiss in “Wakanda Forever”

A kiss on the forehead between two female characters in the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been censored and removed from screenings of the film in Kuwait.
The kiss, which shows a 10-second moment of affection between Michaela Coel’s Aneka and Florence Kasumba’s Ayo was excised from the film. So was a scene in which a woman gives birth to a child with the line, “A god to his people,” which could be perceived as offensive to a Muslim-majority audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Kuwait is the only Middle Eastern nation that will see a censored version of the film. Unedited versions will air in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar.
It is not unusual for films containing objectionable content — particularly LGBTQ-related content — to be censored or heavily edited in Muslim-majority nations, in order to avoid offending religious sensibilities.
Earlier this year, the Disney film Lightyear was banned in 14 different nations due to Pixar Studios’ refusal to edit out a same-sex kiss between two female characters.
Other films, including Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and West Side Story also have been banned in Middle Eastern nations or countries with authoritarian regimes, like China, due to kisses between members of the same sex or the presence of out gay or transgender characters.
The censoring of the same-sex forehead kiss would likely not be surprising to moviegoers in Kuwait, the Middle East’s third-largest film market but long considered the strictest in terms of censorship.
For example, in the first Black Panther movie, a kiss between the characters T’Challa and Nakia was removed.
Similarly, a kiss between heterosexual characters in the children’s movie Encanto was removed from Kuwaiti screenings of the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
More than 30 House Republicans have signed onto a bill that mimics "gay propaganda" laws being pushed in Eastern Europe and bills in various states seeking to censor information about LGBTQ issues.
The measure, introduced on Oct. 18 by U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), prohibits the use of federal funds to develop and host programs or events for children younger than 10 that contain "sexually-oriented material," such as Drag Queen Story Hour events, which have been threatened with violence or disrupted by right-wing groups in recent months.
The bill, titled the "Stop Sexualization of Children Act," claims that state and federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, have used federal funds to promote LGBTQ-tinged events -- an occurrence that would be prohibited under the bill.
A coalition of national and state LGBTQ advocacy groups has launched digital and TV ads in Florida and Texas to protest anti-LGBTQ actions or proposed laws being pushed by Republicans. Both ads specifically single out anti-LGBTQ Republican lawmakers, ending with the tag line: "Republican rule. We can still stop it."
The ads are intended to raise awareness about the attacks against the LGBTQ community in both states. In Texas, that largely refers to efforts to criminalize parents by charging them with "child abuse" if they allow -- or are merely believed to have allowed -- their trans-identifying children to access gender-affirming medical treatments. In one Orwellian example, a transgender eighth grader was pulled from class by state child welfare agency officials and grilled for an hour about their identity, home life, and gender dysphoria -- all without informing his parents.
