Shooting at Gay Club in Colorado Leaves 5 Dead, 18 Injured

Five people were killed, and 18 people injured, when an attacker opened fire at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, on late Saturday night.

In a statement on social media, Club Q said it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our [prayers] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends.

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

Colorado Springs police have not released a motive for the attack, but believe they have a suspect in custody. The suspect was reportedly subdued by customers, injured, and later hospitalized by police. No additional details about the suspect have yet to be released.

“We have numerous people transported to multiple local hospitals via ambulance and police cruisers,” said Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Pamela Castro Castro in an early Sunday morning press briefing.

“The hospitals are helping us to notify family who have been injured.”

Castro added that the FBI was on the scene assisting in the investigation.

Club Q is a popular LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, featuring “theme nights such as karaoke, drag shows and DJs,” according to Google.

The club was planning to hold an “All Ages Musical Drag Brunch” on Sunday, Nov. 20, according to a notice on its Facebook page.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Video: Reuters