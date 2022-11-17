‘Spoiler Alert’ – Win Tickets to a Special Advance Screening

Let’s start with the positive. For anyone interested in the challenge of raising a young adult with autism, Connie Cocchia’s When Time Got Louder (★★☆☆☆) provides a few basics in the guise of a sleekly-produced, low-impact drama delivered by a sincere cast.

The bad news is that Cocchia, who wrote and directed, is light on story and heavy on characters who fail to ask key questions or explain things that would avoid a great deal of kerfuffle.

When you add sets so bland they look staged by a realtor on a budget, teen bedrooms with less personality than a hotel room, and places with names like Bluewater, Whitestone, and Greenville, things feel a lot like a TV show that’s about to get canceled. If Cocchia’s point is that the autism experience exists in nameless, faceless Everytown USA, the message never makes it past the uncluttered counters.