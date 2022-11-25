The Eureka Effect: An Interview with the ‘We’re Here’ Co-Star

Eureka — drag performer, singer, actor, producer, the Elephant Queen of HBO’s We’re Here and RuPaul’s Drag Race fame — arrives on our Zoom call looking fresh, focused, and relaxed.

We’re here primarily to chat about We’re Here, and the upcoming third season of HBO’s Emmy-winning drag-themed reality series starring Eureka, Bob the Drag Queen, and Shangela as fairy drag mothers bringing the magic of free expression to queer folks and allies in small towns across America.

Eureka’s equally excited to tout her latest single, the pop-rock bop “Big Mawma,” featuring The Voice finalists Sarah Potenza and Katie Kadan. The release of the song’s empowering trans-themed music video is timed to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance on Monday, November 20.

Not only the lead performer and songwriter, Eureka produced through her House of Queens productions. “We have a great team,” she says of the company, co-founded with Aidan Madigan-Curtis.

“We produced this video. We’re producing these events I’m doing called Eureka’s Castle. The theme behind it is that ‘Everyone’s royal here.’ There’s no real hierarchy or class system. You can choose who to be: a king, a queen, a prince. If you feel like being a peasant, on a collar, on a leash, and crawling around the floor, that’s up to you. But you are all still royal in our family.”

With plans to tour Eureka’s Castle around the country, Eureka explains, “I just want to create some safe party spaces for people to feel like they can celebrate who they are and celebrate diverse looks and energies.”

The Elephant Queen in her castle should be able to apply many of the lessons learned and taught on We’re Here. The Tennessee native and their We’re Here sisters — who all started in small towns on their rise to international stardom — serve as life coach, counsel, cheerleader, and taskmaster to their respective charge on each episode.

At each stop, from Gettysburg to Selma to this season’s Jackson, Mississippi, they cap their visit with an over-the-top drag show, featuring the queens and all their drag daughters.

Beyond providing a space for fun, freedom, and acceptance, the series and its cast genuinely touch lives. The show has changed Eureka’s life, they tell us, in ways they never expected. Though they’ll only offer that we’ll need to watch the season to see how their connection with one drag daughter radically altered their gender journey.

Eureka speaks frankly about how they would have missed out on those positive changes and opportunities had they not sought treatment earlier this year for addiction and mental health issues.

“The show wasn’t going to even let me come back this season unless I was fully ready. Because of my health,” they say.

Recovery began with a phone call, and “I was very blessed to have people to help and support me.” Concerned about what it might mean for their career, but certain the time was right, Eureka entered rehab.

“I had to go through the treatments, some other programming to make sure that I was ready to even carry the weight of this show in the season,” they say. “And I worked hard because I didn’t want to fuck that up. And luckily, I made it. The proof is in every episode. Although I’ve been a strong person in the past, you’ll see a new glow — a new healthy, self-caring, self-loving glow.”

METRO WEEKLY: I say this every season about this show: it’s more than entertainment. The show does good for people. You’re really spreading love in places that need it. What’s some of the good that this show has done in your life?

EUREKA: It’s done a lot of good. Ever since I started this show, I’ve just discovered more and more about myself, but also, my ability to connect with people. And it’s shown me each season, every drag child that I work with, how much I can learn from someone else’s experience, but also, how much I relate. It’s also taught me how important I am to my fans and to the world.

All the pain that I’ve personally been through was worth it, because I’m able to use that to channel personal relationships with people, to help push their story and help progress our community. I was given this platform for a reason and doing this show has helped me understand that I’m not going to squander the opportunity. That I’m going to use it to its advantage to create the change I want to see.

MW: Of the drag children you’ve worked with, have any particular stories been really memorable or moving for you?

EUREKA: I invest myself fully into these people, and I think that’s why I’m able to get so much from them in return. So honestly, every single one of them, I’m close with and deep with.

There’s a few that I can think of from past seasons that I really connected with. Shaky Fawn, the cross-dresser [in Season 2, ep. 6] that was trying to discover themselves and not be humiliated by this idea of needing to feel glamorous in a world where they never felt glamorous, was very emotional and touching to me. Because it’s something that people want to sexualize, but this is an experience that made them just feel beautiful for a moment. And safe. And there was something special about that to me. And I think that’s a part where cross-dressing — that term sounds so negative because of the way we view it — was just a way for him to express himself and feel pretty.

Also, Jasmine and her mom’s story, in Farmington, New Mexico [Season 1, ep. 4]. The story of their sibling and daughter committing suicide was extremely emotional for me because I felt their presence there. I felt their family needed to be able to cleanse themselves of their anger towards each other, and their guilt. And we were able to process through a lot of that by connecting with them. That one was really touching.

This season, I connected really deeply with a couple that haven’t been seen yet. But there’s one woman that I connect with later in this season on a whole ‘nother level. But with what you’ve seen so far, I also really connected with Lou, the 17-year old nonbinary person who’s put themselves in the forefront of activism [Season 3, ep. 1]. I mean, I connect with all of them in different ways, so it’s just always hard to pick. And Chris, for me, [in Season 3, ep. 2] is extremely important because of being such a straight butch man, and being willing to go through this experience, and learning through the experience what [drag] was really about and what it truly meant and how much he took from it. “Oh, maybe it’s not so bad after all.” You know what I mean? “Maybe this idea and this negative connotation and this fear tactic that’s been placed on me by society, and the heteronormative cycle that I’ve been born into through discrimination and hate isn’t the truth.”

“My dad and I never had a great relationship. He was trying to push toxic masculinity down my throat my whole life. He was abusive. He’s actually incarcerated in prison. So I do communicate better with him now.”

MW: I appreciated Chris’s story because this is a guy in Mississippi who didn’t come on with a queer family member or any connection other than wanting to be a sign in his community that this is accepted.

EUREKA: Well, he had a best friend that was lesbian that worked with him. And he had been to the queer bars a couple times just because of them. And had a girl that broke up with him because she went with him one night, and was like, “You’re gay,” and blah, blah, blah. So he had his experiences, but he didn’t want to focus on those. He wanted to focus on the fact that, “I just want to show up where more people like me should be showing up because we’re all human. We all deserve a place in this world.”

We related a lot with our mothers, that story of him talking about losing his mom, and being able to talk about that with him and letting him know, “Baby, now you’ve got a new mama. Not a different one, but it’s a new kind. Someone you can lean on.” I hear from him all the time.

MW: Oh, that’s cool.

EUREKA: Yeah, I hear from a lot of my kids, either through social media or via text or phone calls. And I just keep them on the lighter side, and remind them it’s going to be okay.

MW: I didn’t actually know until that story you told him that Eureka was your mom’s name. I didn’t realize that.

EUREKA: Yeah, I mean my mom was my rock. And when I decided to create a female persona, it had to be named after her. Because I’m a junior, I was named after my dad. So I just found it fitting. Hers is Ulrike. U-L-R-I-K-E. So I obviously spelled it differently. I used to make fun of her because we had a Eureka vacuum cleaner growing up. I was like, “That’s so camp. I’ll just be that version of Eureka as a drag queen.”

MW: You’re a reflection of your mom. Are you also, I guess maybe not equal parts, some reflection of your dad, the senior?

EUREKA: I would say no, not to a certain extent. Only because my dad and I never had a great relationship. He was trying to push masculinity and toxic masculinity down my throat my whole life. He was abusive. He soon changed his mind and spirit and energy. He’s actually incarcerated in prison. So I do communicate better with him now. And I’ve forgiven him for the past, for myself more than him. But I was anti-everything he taught me because of the abuse that it entailed. So I think that there is probably some nature of him that I probably don’t like about myself. Maybe some of that anger, some of that resentment. But I’ve learned to process it and use it. And I think that’s why I strongly lean towards my mother so much in my existence, in the way she taught me to survive and live through that trauma, because she experienced it, too.

MW: I wanted to ask you a little bit more about We’re Here, and the performances. Every season, the performances are great. Just speaking logistically, how much time do you have to conceive and rehearse those? How is everything put together so quickly?

EUREKA: It’s all done in the 12 days that we’re there. I mean, rehearsals, the designers are on site in a ballroom at some hotel with sewing machines, sewing it, fitting, getting it together. The only outfits I say we pre-prepare are our opening looks, the three girls. We’ll pre-design that, and decide what we want and do our fittings before we get there. But everything else performance-wise is done on site.

It’s a lot of work. It’s insane. We have three rehearsals before we perform, and we’ll be backstage rehearsing all the way up to the performance. But that’s drag. That’s what drag is, honey. We make it work in the craziest situations, and push ourselves to be fabulous and learn these routines. And so we really make, and allow these kids to experience, the hard work and dedication before they get to have that glory moment. And then it makes them even more proud of what they’ve done.

MW: I love that about the show, that you three don’t go easy on these people at all.

EUREKA: Oh no. I’m hard on my kids.

MW: The performance that you do in the Texas episode set to “Creep,” that giant alien insect creature, was that number designed and created for the show? Or is that something in your repertoire?

EUREKA: We all design our own performances, with the help of our designers. We come up with all the concepts for our daughters and our own performances. And I’ve always wanted to do this performance that’s just this creature, freak, out of this world, over-the-top huge. Because I’m so big anyway. It’s this idea of what the world sees me as, that are discriminatory. That’s literally what they think. That’s how they view us. And then I wanted to do something powerful about that. The loneliness, the fact that I’m a creep, and I’m nasty and gross and all these things that people have taught me that I’m supposed to be. And then it gets torn off into who I am with my heart on my chest. And I give them a little dance look to give them some sass and let them know, underneath all that idea of who you think I am, this is the beauty underneath it all.

I’m just super artistic in everything I do. I want it to have a deep meaning. I’m just that girl. Everything runs deeper with me. I’m a very emotional creature. And, to me, my art, it’s therapeutic for me to let out these ideas and create performances like that. I honestly fought with everyone over that performance and they were like, “It’s not going to work. It’s not going to work.” I was like, “Trust me, it’s going to happen. We’re going to do this.” My designers are like, “I don’t know if I can do this.” I’m like, “Yes you can.” I was there every other day pushing them, and the finished product blew everybody away.

MW: It blew me away.

EUREKA: And that’s all I wanted.

MW: So now, the flip side of the fabulousness, something that is really present this season, is the hostility and negativity that you all face in different places, but seemingly, every place. Is it that the producers just showed us more of stuff that you’ve always been experiencing? Or did you all really just experience more of that hostility this season?

EUREKA: I think because of the political conversation in our country right now, there has been a movement of support for people to outwardly speak on their discrimination. Especially since the Trump administration, since we’ve become more popular as a queer culture, I think people are speaking out more. And they have been instilled in all these fear tactics of who and what we are. So they want to try to protect themselves or their kids, or create these storylines that were there to harm or groom. It’s wild what they’ve created in their minds. And it’s just because they don’t want anything different than what they are disrupting their own existence. And they think somehow it’s going to change how they live. Mama, we ain’t here to change you. We’re here to support people that live here that need to know they’re safe living here.

I do think on previous seasons, we were a little more cautious about focusing on negative things happening in the communities. We didn’t want it to look like, “Oh, we’re just bashing these places.” That’s why we’re so driven to also show the support and the communities that show up. But with the political movement, people are outward speaking more, and I think that we’re showing it because it’s happening more. It really is happening more.

I mean, we got pushback before. You all saw the little things here and there. I think people weren’t as outspoken as they’ve become. The more popular drag gets, queer culture and media, just diversity in general in all realms of culture, those people that have been bred to discriminate against anything other than cis white in this country — heteronormative cis white to be exact — are pushing back.

“I was able to film the entire season fully sober. Not a drink, not a drop, nothing. I didn’t realize how much of an addict I was and have been for many years, whether it be alcohol or food or attention, or even drama.”

MW: I wonder if you saw the video from last week of a person firebombing a donut shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. All because the donut shop held an art event hosted by drag queens. And so twice, this place has been vandalized. Last week, they were firebombed, which is just literal terrorism versus drag queens putting up art or reading stories. It’s so out of proportion. What are your thoughts on the vitriol?

EUREKA: It’s scary. It’s depressing. It’s nerve-wracking. It’s disrupting our existence. Everyone was okay with drag and who we were when we were hidden in the dark at the nightclub. And they only had to deal with us on occasion. And, “Okay, we’ll deal with your gay pride, even though we hate it, once a year.” You know what I mean? But that’s it.

Now that it’s turning into an everyday existence where we get to celebrate ourselves in places that aren’t the dark corners of the world where we’re hiding, people are reacting in a really negative way. It’s sad, but hopefully it begins to change. Hopefully, people realize how idiotic they look and how unnecessary it is.

But it’s just scary. Things like Pulse, things like this. Things where people are starting to not feel safe in public atmospheres. It’s going to push us to create these safe spaces. But that’s another reason why we’re so adamant about creating a safe space. Every time we do the show, we find a new location to do our show and get permission. So we can create a safe space for those community members.

MW: On one hand, I feel like We’re Here could do season after season and never run out of towns that need We’re Here to show up. But, because you said that the show makes a point of showing the allies and support, where do you feel the show has been that you felt really embraced and welcome?

EUREKA: For me, St. George, Utah was the place where we really saw people stand up for us. It’s a place where we saw people fight for us to still have our show. And because they were really fighting for us to leave the town, so many allies and so many people that live there and exist and support people of difference showed up from all around.

MW: The city council meeting?

EUREKA: That’s one of the most supportive towns we’ve ever been as far as allies and people speaking up like, “No, you’re not going to take this away. You’re not going to push them out. We’re doing this. Whatever it takes, we’re here to support that this still happens.” And then two thousand people showed up for the show.

MW: Yeah, the show crowd was really great.

EUREKA: Insane.

MW: Oh, and also, I just have to mention this because this was one of Bob’s drag children. The performance in Mississippi of “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” is one of the best drag performances I’ve ever seen.

EUREKA: Because it’s real. People forget how therapeutic this is. And that child has dealt with so much family trauma.

MW: He talked about exorcism.

EUREKA: Yeah. And to have those emotions, he was able to exert those during that performance. And you saw it. You felt it. It’s stunning. And I can’t wait for the world to see that. In person, it was even more powerful. We were all gagged. Because he was like, “No, I don’t know about drag. I don’t know about this.” And, bitch, she let us hold it. Mama. She said, “Here, darling. Hold this.” Let us have it, bitch.

MW: I was like, she knew she had that in her, too, didn’t she?

EUREKA: Mama. But she was afraid. That’s the part of that thing where you hide. You’re afraid to let it out. And then you get to that moment where it’s like, “You know what? If ever I’m going to let it out, it’s now.” And that’s what we got to see, which was really cool.

MW: It’s great that it’s captured. It’s right there forever. Other allies that showed up in the Texas episode, I was surprised that those Republican state congressmen or whatever they were, showed up to do the drag show. Was there anything in this season that really surprised you?

EUREKA: There’s so many moments that surprised me in this season. I mean, you’ve only seen half of it so far. There’s so many moments where we get to see real love, real change in people’s lives, even change in mine. I’m surprised at how much one of my stories later in the season really changed my life. And I can’t wait for the world to see that. I was inspired to start creating an even more authentic version of myself from one of my drag children and their story. So I was just surprised at how impactful and affected I think we all were from these stories and the towns’ resistance, but also, the empowerment during those moments when we needed people to show up.

Regardless, it’s always still shocking when you see people show up that you don’t expect to see. Even for us, it’s like, “Wow.” That’s real. It’s just, I don’t know.

“My gender journey has been a rollercoaster. I’ve lived trans. I de-transitioned to give myself this opportunity to be a gay male. Then I found solace within nonbinary. I’m still on that gender journey today, to find ‘Where am I fully comfortable?’“

MW: Because I’m an AHS fan, I want to ask you about your role as Crystal Decanter on American Horror Story: Double Feature, because that was a great part.

EUREKA: Yaaaas, Crystal Decanter!

MW: How did that opportunity come about?

EUREKA: I just got lucky. There were a lot of girls that got the audition, and I auditioned for it. And I went all out for my audition, girl. I got in full drag. I set up the scenes, honey. I was at my couch for one. I was over here at the glamour for one. And I just gave them the fantasy and they fell in love with my audition. I was very blessed to have some representation to push me for it. And sometimes those things are just the luck of the draw. I just happened to fit the part.

MW: I think it’s great to hear that you auditioned for it — congratulations on getting it and killing it. And then also, dying, because you got to die.

EUREKA: And getting killed, yeah.

MW: Which is the best thing if you’re going to be on that show.

EUREKA: It was the best. Because I’m officially a scream queen. Bitch, my big ass running through that graveyard and then getting attacked by a vampire was literally me living a dream come true.

MW: I would imagine.

EUREKA: It was incredible. And just the settings and working with Evan Peters and all the actors on set. And even the background people. It was just incredible. And I got treated like a real actor for the first time — and my dream is to act. So it was my first step into that world. I felt so at home. And it just came so naturally to me and I worked hard to make sure I was that character, not Eureka. That was my biggest thing is, I’m not going to give them Eureka, girl. I’m giving them Crystal Decanter. How would she do this? You know what I mean? So it was just fun. It was amazing.

MW: As far as your acting is concerned, you’ve talked about being ready, willing, and able to take on roles of all genders. So far, as you’re going through auditions and trying to get other roles, are you finding that the industry understands and embraces that? Or do people really want to try to keep you at some fixed point?

EUREKA: I think that a lot of times, people want to try to push me into that Eureka box, that drag queen role. I’ve auditioned as all genders because I want to continue pushing that realm of my creativity and the idea of it. And I think people in the industry sometimes are still afraid of how they could be perceived or what other people’s opinions might be on it or how they could offend certain people. But I think that’s something that I’ll have to prove to this industry is that, it’s all about the performer and what I’m okay with. And that’s a statement all in its own is, I want to play a multitude of genders because being a nonbinary individual, I am none of those genders. Enhance all of them. So that’s the best way to embrace someone like me.

MW: I guess you just clarified how you identify. You said nonbinary?

EUREKA: I’m nonbinary trans. I’m nonbinary trans female gigs. I’m very they/them, she/her. Anything anti-he/him.

MW: Since subverting gender, performing gender, is such a big part of the job and of your artistry, does that complicate or make clearer your own journey through gender?

EUREKA: My gender journey has been a rollercoaster. I’ve lived trans, at 18 to 23. I de-transitioned, which I call re-transition, to try to give myself this opportunity to be a gay male. Then, as I moved to L.A., found this solace and comfort within nonbinary. And I’m still on that gender journey today, to find “Where am I fully comfortable?” And y’all might just find out more in this season of We’re Here about where Eureka’s gender journey is going to go. So it’s just, live however you’re feeling that day and keep finding your authentic self. Do it for you and not anyone else. And you’ll have nothing to worry about.

“On previous seasons, we were cautious about focusing on negative things. We didn’t want it to look like, ‘Oh, we’re just bashing these places.’ That’s why we’re so driven to also show the support and the communities that show up.”

MW: You went public earlier this year about seeking treatment for addiction and mental health issues. First, how are you feeling? And secondly, was there some trigger that told you, I have to do this now?

EUREKA: Yeah, thank you for asking. I’m at eight months, 25 days sober today.

MW: Congratulations.

EUREKA: Thank you. I’m proud of myself. I was able to film the entire season fully sober. Not a drink, not a drop, nothing. And you’ll even see in the season how much fresher I am and how much more comfortable I am without needing to self-medicate. Even if it is just a cocktail, or three or 10 in the evening, which would slow me down the next morning. I didn’t realize how much of an addict I was and have been for many years, whether it be alcohol or food or attention, or even drama. So many elements to my life as I went through rehab.

Well, what I did is I had a really dark time last Christmas. My grandmother passed away. She was my other rock growing up. I didn’t get to visit her or the family for the holidays because of COVID. And I stayed in L.A. by myself for the holiday season.

I went into a really dark place. And drank and drank and drank, and went out and let myself get to a dark place that continued on into the New Year. I went to Drag Race Live, came to Vegas. And I was continuing to do that partying, that drinking, all the time. To a point where I was not living healthy. And I could tell, I was sloppy. I was messing up in my routines. I was messing up with my relationships. I was on edge. I wasn’t taking care of myself. And I went to the doctor, and I had a kidney infection, a lung infection, a UTI. I had pulled muscles in my back from being intoxicated while performing. And I had one more show that week before we had two days off. I pushed through that show, and I didn’t even think I was going to make it down the stairs for the last bow, but I didn’t tell anyone.

And that next morning I called the creators of We’re Here, actually, and was like, “I need help.” And they were like, “Are you ready?” And I said, “Yes.”

And they had someone fly down and take me to the airport the next day. And I spent 45 days in treatment where I was able to process a lot of childhood and young adult trauma, between my sexual assaults, abuses, self-trauma, and able to find ways and learn ways to implement that into my everyday life. My life was saved by those people, by making the decision to get help.

And something I push now is, I understand we all need to release, so I don’t judge people. I’ve had my experiences that were safe experiences releasing. And having a good time. But when it gets to a point where you’re self-medicating to numb whatever it is that’s hurting you or missing in your life or the emotions you’re trying to run from, that’s when you need to listen to yourself. Self-care is getting help. You should never be ashamed. And at first, I was embarrassed by being public about it because I was afraid of what it would do or how people would treat me. But now, I’m glad I was honest because I think more people need to learn that it’s okay to ask for help and it’s okay that you need help sometimes. It saved my life on a whole other level. I saved my life, and learned that I would rather fight with the rest of the world than fight with myself any day of the week.

MW: Something I see on the show is that you all come up against harder obstacles and handle them together with poise and strength. For example, the episodes in Texas and in Mississippi, you encounter protestors. There’s somebody you encounter who clearly just wants to scream. But the way that I see all of you handle yourselves is how most people would wish that they could be, so together and composed. I mean, Shangela is really “kill ’em with kindness.” I just couldn’t.

EUREKA: Oh, girl, she is the only Southern belle, honey, kill-them-with-kindness doll. I get a little more worked up. But luckily, honestly, through rehab and stuff, I learned how to be less reactionary. And there were moments where I got heated and I would have to be like, “I’m offended by this and I’m getting a little too passionate. I’m going to have to walk away. Because what you’re doing and saying is offending me and my beliefs.”

And luckily, I have my sisters sometimes to be there for me, too. Because in that moment specifically, Bob was very much like, “Okay, Eureka. Calm down.” And I was like, “You’re right.” You know what I mean? Because she was like, “You’re starting to kind of walk up on him a little bit.” [Laughs.] And I was like, “Okay, this is not that place.” But I think it’s just from experience and going through these experiences and learning, they want a reaction out of you. It’s just like a bully. They want a reaction, girl. They want you to be the monster that they have painted you as. But you just can’t give it to them. As soon as you do, they win.

MW: You mentioned Vegas Live. I read that you’re planning to return. When is that happening?

EUREKA: I’ll be there all of December and January, besides the Christmas break. So they can see me on December 1st. I’m coming back full-swing. And it’s to make up for that time lost and give them the Eureka they deserve.

MW: Will you be performing “Big Mawma,” in addition to whatever else you’re doing?

EUREKA: So “Big Mawma,” I’m doing an event on November 19th at Heart WeHo where I’m doing a premiere and a pre-release video watch party with Katie Kadan and Sarah Potenza, who were finalists on The Voice. They’re big girls that I looked up to on TV that reminded me of this Big Mawma spirit. I had to learn how to find the Big Mawma spirit after I lost my mom and my grandmother. And I found it in those people that were caretaking for me, that were there for me. And it wasn’t just big women. It was men. It was friends. It was family. It was where I didn’t expect it. And the song’s just about love and appreciate those people that take care of you, because that Big Mawma spirit lives in all of us. And we have that ability, but also cater to that love and that emotion that Big Mawma spirit is.

And also, the video shares a trans storyline, which is why we’re releasing it [around] Transgender Day of Remembrance. And just a lot of experiences I’ve been through and I know other people have been through, just to continue to spark conversation and show support. So I just know that people will love the song. It’s a different voice and vocal than I’ve ever done, a different vibe and energy. People are going to be very shocked. But it’s finally me embracing who I am as a singer, using the voice I was given versus trying to mask it and feminize it, and own who I am as well as stand beside these Big Mawmas willing to go on the journey with me.

MW: I was going to say, you’re belting alongside some major vocal talents there. Also, your company, House of Queens, produced the video. What is your mission as a producer? Because you’re producing other artists, too.

EUREKA: So House of Queens, we just started building our brand in the last three or four months. And me and my business partner just want to create queer content, but we also want to create content and events and things that give back to equality, give back to sharing the space, give back to the artists. How much we can embrace the artists and also financially in the end, that’s our goal, too. We want to give more of that payback to the artists at hand. Highlight artists that are struggling. And also, just continue to create content that means something to the world in that it’s queer-driven. The founders are me and two lovely lesbian women. So I’m very blessed to have some strong female energy, Aiden Madigan-Curtis being by my side mostly, and her wife Chrystal Nelson.

MW: Because tomorrow is Election Day, and they always ask all of the hateful people about who they’re going to vote for and what they think about voting. So I wanted to ask you, have you already voted? Are you voting? Do you vote? What are the issues that you care about as a voter?

EUREKA: I have voted. I do vote. I keep my vote silent, because I don’t want to be that girl that politically stances anywhere. I respect anyone that wants to vote. But the serious things I want to look out for are, I want a candidate that is obviously pro-equality, pro woman’s choice. I also want people that are investing in the criminal system. I think that we have so many people that are incarcerated for minimal charges that just can’t get out of the system. And we don’t need to be spending that many tax dollars on people that have been incarcerated for years for small crimes, for marijuana crimes, things that are becoming legal. We need to start expunging those people. I want to see people that are considering what we need to do for global and climate change. I want people that also represent creating systems to implement and put in place to bring minorities out of the poverty state, bring them more into the middle class. Create jobs. Those are all the things I’m looking for.

We’re Here season 3 premieres Friday, Nov. 25 on HBO Max, with new episodes streaming weekly. Visit www.hbo.com.

The single “Big Mawma” will be available November 18 wherever you buy or stream music. The official video will release on Monday, Dec. 21.

Follow Eureka on Tiktok, Twitter, and Instagram at @eurekaohara.