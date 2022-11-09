Win Tickets to A Drag Queen Christmas!

If there's one thing that can be said about Shangela, it's that she never gives up.

The beloved drag queen's journey in the spotlight began more than a decade ago when she was one of the 12 contestants on the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race. Sadly, her time on the show was short, at least initially, as she went home first. In what would become known as typical Shangela fashion, that was not the last the world would hear of the upbeat stunner.

Shangela, whose real name is Darius Jeremy Pierce (or just DJ for short), reemerged as a surprise contestant on the following season of Drag Race, though not all of her fellow queens were thrilled to see her return. She eventually finished in sixth place, demonstrating plenty of growth in a short span of time.