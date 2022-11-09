Win Tickets to ‘O! What a Beautiful City

This fall ushers in a fine assortment of classical programming with a queer bent to it, from the Gay Men's Chorus to Davoné Tines -- and any of the many places maestro Luke Frazier buoyantly appears with his always-lively, musically adventurous pop concerts.

Mixed in with all the expected performances of Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Ravel, classical music aficionados are also increasingly encountering the chance to experience more Black composers and performers, particularly this season William Grant Still and George Walker.

Notably, some arts presenters have continued the pandemic-born practice of live-streaming, granting ticket buyers a virtual alternative if they're unable to attend in person, or if the live show sold out well in advance.