2023 Golden Globe Nominations: See The Full List

Award season is officially in full swing as the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced earlier today.

Unlike the more prestigious Oscars or Emmys, the Globes honor both film and television, and are often seen as a precursor to both of those other ceremonies.

It’s common to see the same titles and talents nominated in similar categories at the Globes and then the Oscars or Emmys, so these awards are watched very carefully by those looking to make predictions regarding future nominations.

On the movie front, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin ended up as the top nominated picture of the year, racking up eight nods. Up next is Everything Everywhere all at Once with half a dozen nominations, followed by The Fablemans, Babylon, and Elvis, which are tied for third place with five nominations apiece.

In a surefire sign that network television isn’t dead just yet, ABC’s Abbott Elementary is the most-nominated series at the Golden Globes this time around, earning five nods.

Five other programs — The White Lotus, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Crown, Pam & Tommy, and Only Murders in the Building — are tied with one another in second place with four nominations each.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to air live on January 10, 2023, on NBC.

Below is the full list of nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture – Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis as Elvis Presley

Brendan Fraser – The Whale as Charlie

Hugh Jackman – The Son as Peter Miller

Bill Nighy – Living as Mr. Williams

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection as Ellis French

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama

Ana de Armas – Blonde as Norma Jeane Mortensen / Marilyn Monroe

Cate Blanchett – Tár as Lydia Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light as Hilary Small

Viola Davis – The Woman King as General Nanisca

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans as Mitzi Fabelman

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris as Ada Harris

Margot Robbie – Babylon as Nellie LaRoy

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu as Margot Mills / Erin

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande as Nancy Stokes / Susan Robinson

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Wang

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin as Siobhán Súilleabháin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdra

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness as Abigail

Carey Mulligan – She Said as Megan Twohey

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin as Colm Doherty

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin as Dominic Kearney

Brad Pitt – Babylon as Jack Conrad

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond Wang

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse as Charles “Charlie” Cullen

Best Television Actor – Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man as Dan Chase

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone as John Dutton

Diego Luna – Andor as Cassian Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic

Adam Scott – Severance as Mark Scout

Best Television Actress – Drama Series

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

“Carolina” (Taylor Swift) – Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” (Alexandre Desplat, Roeben Katz, and Guillermo del Toro) – Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” (Lady Gaga and Michael Tucker) – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” (Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty, Ryan Coogler, and Temilade Openiyi) – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” (M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose) – RRR

Best Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans