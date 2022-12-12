2023 Golden Globe Nominations: See The Full List

- News
Award season is officially in full swing as the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes were announced earlier today.
Unlike the more prestigious Oscars or Emmys, the Globes honor both film and television, and are often seen as a precursor to both of those other ceremonies.
It’s common to see the same titles and talents nominated in similar categories at the Globes and then the Oscars or Emmys, so these awards are watched very carefully by those looking to make predictions regarding future nominations.
On the movie front, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin ended up as the top nominated picture of the year, racking up eight nods. Up next is Everything Everywhere all at Once with half a dozen nominations, followed by The Fablemans, Babylon, and Elvis, which are tied for third place with five nominations apiece.
In a surefire sign that network television isn’t dead just yet, ABC’s Abbott Elementary is the most-nominated series at the Golden Globes this time around, earning five nods.
Five other programs — The White Lotus, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Crown, Pam & Tommy, and Only Murders in the Building — are tied with one another in second place with four nominations each.
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to air live on January 10, 2023, on NBC.
Below is the full list of nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Best Motion Picture – Comedy
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Picture – Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
Best Director – Motion Picture
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Musical/Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Wednesday
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama
Austin Butler – Elvis as Elvis Presley
Brendan Fraser – The Whale as Charlie
Hugh Jackman – The Son as Peter Miller
Bill Nighy – Living as Mr. Williams
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection as Ellis French
Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama
Ana de Armas – Blonde as Norma Jeane Mortensen / Marilyn Monroe
Cate Blanchett – Tár as Lydia Tár
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light as Hilary Small
Viola Davis – The Woman King as General Nanisca
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans as Mitzi Fabelman
Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris as Ada Harris
Margot Robbie – Babylon as Nellie LaRoy
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu as Margot Mills / Erin
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande as Nancy Stokes / Susan Robinson
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Wang
Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver – White Noise
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin as Siobhán Súilleabháin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdra
Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness as Abigail
Carey Mulligan – She Said as Megan Twohey
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin as Colm Doherty
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin as Dominic Kearney
Brad Pitt – Babylon as Jack Conrad
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond Wang
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse as Charles “Charlie” Cullen
Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man as Dan Chase
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone as John Dutton
Diego Luna – Andor as Cassian Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic
Adam Scott – Severance as Mark Scout
Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Laura Linney – Ozark
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Zendaya – Euphoria
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Supporting Actor – Television Series
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
John Turturro – Severance
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Supporting Actress – Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Julia Garner – Ozark
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field – Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
“Carolina” (Taylor Swift) – Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” (Alexandre Desplat, Roeben Katz, and Guillermo del Toro) – Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” (Lady Gaga and Michael Tucker) – Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” (Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty, Ryan Coogler, and Temilade Openiyi) – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” (M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose) – RRR
Best Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
