A Revolutionary Approach to Finding a Cure for HIV

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships will soon be allowed to donate blood without abstaining from sex.

The FDA plans to issue new rules in coming months, according to the Wall Street Journal. Under the new rules, potential donors would have to complete an individualized risk assessment, similar to the type of system Canada officially implemented in September. In Canada, the risk assessment includes a form that asks uniform questions, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, about a potential donor's medical, travel, and sexual history.