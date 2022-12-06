Editor’s Pick: WIT’s Ask My Anything: Changemakers

A handful of well-known influential locals, dubbed “changemakers” for their efforts to make the world a better place, are the stars of an improbable yet intriguing new series of shows from the theater organization that refers to itself as “the home for improv in D.C.”

Improv serves as window dressing with the majority of shows presented as part of WIT’s Ask Me Anything: Changemakers series. One show per night in the series features an interview and discussion with a particular special guest, who will also take questions from the audience.

Each discussion will serve as inspiration for an improvised show starring WIT performers immediately following the discussion. WIT company ensembles will also be tapped for warm-up performances to kick off each show, and those ensembles will serve as the sole stars at each night’s second show. All performances take place at Studio Theatre, WIT’s home for the season.

Notably, the second weekend in December has been programmed as a special LGBTQ Weekend, kicking off with Charlotte Clymer, the trans activist and social media influencer also known from her days as the communications director for Catholics for Choice.

Also featured at the 7:30 p.m. show will be the all-Black Lena Dunham WIT ensemble and the all-female-identifying group known as Hellcat. Meanwhile, Uncle Gorgeous and iMusical are the featured attractions at 9:30 p.m. (12/9)

The next night welcomes Dixon Osburn, co-founder of Servicemembers Legal Defense Network who played a pivotal role in dismantling the Pentagon’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy, as detailed in his book Mission Possible: The Story of Repealing Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell. WIT ensembles Madeline and Nox! will also participate in the early show.

The 9 p.m. show, meanwhile, is dedicated as a Fiesta Latina, a night of improv featuring WIT company members who identify as a member of the Latin/Latinx/Hispanic community. (12/10)

The series runs to Dec. 17, with the closing weekend’s featured guests to be announced soon.

Studio Theatre’s Mead Theatre, 1501 14th St. NW. Tickets are $15 for each show. Visit www.witdc.org.