“First and foremost, on behalf of myself and our family, I want to express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of support, love, and sympathy from around the world,” Gounder wrote in a brief obituary reflecting on her husband’s life. “While the world knew Grant as a great journalist, we knew him as a man who approached the world with openness and love.

“Grant was an incredibly empathetic, dedicated, and loving husband, brother, uncle, and son who was our greatest teammate and fan,” Gounder added. “We will forever cherish the gift of his life; to share his company was our greatest love and source of joy.”