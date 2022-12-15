Grant Wahl, a journalist who made headlines after being detained by security for wearing a shirt featuring a soccer ball on a rainbow background to a World Cup match, died last Friday while covering the international soccer tournament.
Wahl, 48, reportedly fell ill in the press box at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time of the match between Argentina and the Netherlands and could not be revived.
Last Monday, he wrote on his Substack that “My body finally broke down on me,” prompting him to visit a medical clinic in Qatar.
“Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote. “What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”
Wahl reported that he had tested negative for COVID-19, and had received antibiotics and cough syrup to treat what was diagnosed as bronchitis. He said he felt a bit better with those treatments but still felt under the weather.
According to CNN, after Wahl fell ill, he received “immediate medical treatment on site” for about 20-25 minutes, according to World Cup organizers. He was then transported via Uber to Hamad General Hospital.
Wahl’s brother, Eric, who is gay, posted a video message on Instagram shortly after receiving news of his brother’s death, speculating that there may have been foul play and asking for help.
“I do not believe my brother just died,” Eric Wahl said. “My brother was healthy. He told me received death threats.”
Part of what may have led Eric to believe his brother was targeted was the attention he received after being detained by security last month while trying to enter the Nov. 21 United States-Wales World Cup match while wearing a rainbow soccer ball T-shirt supporting the LGBTQ community.
During that incident, Grant Wahl reported on his Substack that security guards had demanded he remove his T-shirt to enter the stadium, but he refused. Guards said the shirt was “political” and not allowed in the stadium. Wahl refused. Eventually, a security commander relented and allowed him to enter wearing the T-shirt.
“One of the security guards told me they were just trying to protect me from fans inside who could harm me for wearing the shirt,” Wahl reported. “But the entire episode left me wondering: What’s it like for ordinary Qataris who might wear a rainbow shirt when the world isn’t watching here? What’s that like?”
A representative for FIFA, the international governing body of soccer, later apologized to Wahl for the incident, but Wahl received a great deal of criticism and even death threats for wearing a symbol signifying support for the LGBTQ community in a country where homosexuality is criminalized. The very decision to allow Qatar to host the World Cup despite its hostility towards human rights generally, and the LGBTQ community specifically, has been criticized by liberals and Western nations.
Eric Wahl told the Kansas City Starthat he appreciated Grant’s decision to wear the shirt, which was in support of Eric, his husband, and other LGBTQ people, even though he feared his brother would face backlash for the demonstration. He has since said he regrets posting the video speculating about his brother’s death, but does not regret calling for transparency regarding the circumstances that led to it — especially given the threats Grant had received and his critical reporting on Qatar’s record of human rights.
Dr. Céline Gounder, Grant’s wife, reported on Wednesday that her husband had been autopsied by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office after his body was shipped back to the United States, arriving stateside on Dec. 12. That medical examiner’s office later determined the cause of Wahl’s death to be a rupture of an ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium — also known as an accumulation of blood in the sac around his heart — which had gone undetected, Gounder wrote in a statement on Wah’s Substack.
“The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death,” Gounder wrote.
Such aneurysms become more common as people age, and are typically more common among men than women, according to the American Heart Association. Factors like genetics, inherited conditions, high blood pressure, sudden injury, high cholesterol, or a history of smoking may all contribute to aneurysms like the one suffered by Wahl, reports CNN.
“First and foremost, on behalf of myself and our family, I want to express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of support, love, and sympathy from around the world,” Gounder wrote in a brief obituary reflecting on her husband’s life. “While the world knew Grant as a great journalist, we knew him as a man who approached the world with openness and love.
“Grant was an incredibly empathetic, dedicated, and loving husband, brother, uncle, and son who was our greatest teammate and fan,” Gounder added. “We will forever cherish the gift of his life; to share his company was our greatest love and source of joy.”
A restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, sparked a controversy after they canceled a reservation for a private event being held by the Family Foundation, a Virginia-based conservative Christian organization that has historically held significant sway over Virginia lawmakers and is vocal about its opposition to same-sex marriage, nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people, and abortion rights.
The Family Foundation was scheduled to host a dessert reception at Metzger Bar and Butchery for supporters on Nov. 30, according to a blog post by the group's president, Victoria Cobb. But about 90 minutes before the event was scheduled to start, one of the restaurant's owners called to cancel the reservation.
A protester ran onto the field during the World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay at Qatar's Lusail Stadium on Monday while waving a rainbow Pride flag.
Security officials chased the protester down and the flag was dropped on the field before the protester was escorted away. The referee then picked up the flag and left it on the sideline, where it remained until a worker came to collect it.
The protester, who was wearing a blue Superman T-shirt, appeared to be protesting a number of different injustices, with the rainbow flag signifying criticism of World Cup host nation Qatar's criminalization of homosexuality and hostility toward LGBTQ rights.
As Qatar prepares to host the FIFA World Cup, the top global soccer competition held every four years, the Middle Eastern nation is coming under fire for alleged violations of human rights and its hostility towards LGBTQ individuals.
Homosexuality is criminalized in Qatar, a Muslim-majority nation that adheres to Sharia law, with prison sentences of up to seven years handed out for instances of same-sex activity. Despite concerns about this, as well as other human rights concerns, such as the treatment of women and the continued mistreatment of migrant workers, FIFA members looked the other way and voted to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar -- which will be the first Middle Eastern country to host the tournament starting this upcoming weekend -- back in 2010.
