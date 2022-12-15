Is the Club Q Shooter ‘Trolling’ by Claiming to be Nonbinary?

The alleged shooter in the November mass shooting at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been formally charged with 305 counts of murder, assault, and hate crime charges for the attack, which killed five and wounded at least 19 others.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, appeared in court on Tuesday wearing a bright yellow prison jumpsuit. Colorado's Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen announced the 305 charges against Aldrich, which range from Class 1 to Class 5 felonies.

Aldrich, whose attorneys say identifies as nonbinary, could face up to life in prison, without parole, if convicted on first-degree murder charges, according to CNN.