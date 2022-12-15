Looks Like Doja Cat Won’t Be Competing For An Oscar After All

The nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes were just announced, but much of Hollywood is still squarely focused on the upcoming Academy Award nominations, which are expected to be announced in about a month.

This year’s Best Original Song race is shaping up to be especially competitive and packed with well-known artists, but now it appears that one superstar who was very much in the conversation will no longer be talked about in this regard.

Variety reports that Doja Cat’s single “Vegas” has officially been deemed ineligible for a Best Original Song nomination.

The track was written and produced specifically for the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis, but sadly, it won’t be able to compete for an Academy Award. The reason? “Vegas” is not, in fact, entirely original. Throughout the tune, the phrase “You ain’t nothin’ but a…” is repeated over and over.

Those lyrics are decades old, and they were used in an actual Elvis Presley hit. Because of this, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) says that the production is not wholly original, and therefore it can’t be nominated.

Doja was clearly hoping to earn an Oscar nomination with “Vegas”, which would have been huge for her and her career. While she is already one of the biggest stars in music today, an Oscar nod would grant her even more legitimacy and prove that she can play with the biggest and the best.

She did, however, win her first Grammy earlier this year after being nominated quite a few times. The singer/rapper took home Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the single “Kiss Me More” alongside R&B superstar SZA.

“Vegas” was a big hit for Doja, and it was easily the most popular cut from the Elvis soundtrack. The tune eventually climbed all the way to the top 10 on the Hot 100, becoming her sixth song to reach the highest tier.

While she may not end up in the running for an Oscar, Doja is currently nominated for several Grammys, and she may take home more gold in a few months when the ceremony returns.

This time around, she racked up five new nominations, including Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Music Video, all for her hit “Woman”. She’s also in the running again for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with her Post Malone collaboration”I Like You (A Happier Song).” Interestingly, “Vegas” did earn a Grammy nod, but not in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category. Instead, it is competing for Best Rap Performance.

While Doja won’t be in the Oscar race, there are quite a few pop stars who are hoping to land a chance to win the coveted Best Original Song statue next year. At the moment, it seems like current Golden Globe nominees Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift all have a very good shot at nabbing one of the five slots.

Other artists who are eligible and who might sneak in include Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Joe Jonas, and several other chart toppers.