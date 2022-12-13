Man Flashes Gun at The Abbey, a West Hollywood Gay Bar

A Minneapolis man has been arrested and charged with felonies after allegedly pulling out a gun and threatening staff at a historic gay bar in the city.

Hennepin County prosecutors say Conell Walter Harris, 30, entered 19 Bar, the oldest continuously operating LGBTQ bar in Minneapolis, located in the city's Loring Park neighborhood, on Monday.

He quickly attracted the attention of other customers, who claimed he was "acting strangely," according to Minnesota Public Radio News.

When an employee asked Harris for his ID, Harris became visibly upset. When a different employee asked Harris to leave, he allegedly pulled out a gun, held it in his hand, and said, "I ain't going nowhere," reports Minneapolis ABC affiliate KAKE.