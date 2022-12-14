Meet The Cast Of Drag Race Season 15

RuPaul’s Drag Race is officially coming back, and the upcoming season is going to be the biggest yet in many ways.

Season 15 officially begins on January 6, 2023, coincidentally (or not so coincidentally), almost exactly one year to the day since season 14 debuted on January 7, 2022.

This latest showing includes a record-setting 16 contestants, and the prize is even more enticing.

This time around, the winner will receive $200,000 — the largest cash sum ever given to a traditional season winner. The 16 competing queens were revealed on Tuesday via a live stream pre-filmed video hosted by season 14 champion Willow Pill. In the clip, the queens strutted the runway, introduced themselves, and then Pill spoke with each of them one-on-one to give them all a moment to shine.

This season is busier than any other, and there’s a good reason. Two of the contestants – the aptly-named Sugar and Spice – are TikTok-famous twins, and you can bet they’re going to have to lipsync against one another at some point. Also worth noting this time around is Sasha Colby, the drag mother of season 14 favorite Kerri Colby, and a former Miss Continental pageant winner.

Those who want to tune in to season 15 will have to do so on MTV, the new home of Drag Race. For several years, the show has been housed on sister network VH1, but now it’s moved once again.

In a press release announcing the season and the contestants, MTV revealed that when the show premieres on January 6, fans will be delighted to enjoy back-to-back episodes.

This upcoming season is also going to be notable in that it will feature the series’ 200th episode, an incredible milestone that very few programs on TV make it to, let alone those catering to the LGBTQ community.

This season will also be accompanied by another run of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, which always follows the headline series and gives viewers an inside look at how the queens were really feeling and shows more of the drama that happened behind the scenes.

Read on below to meet the 16 queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15, and get to know them a bit better with their official bios shared by MTV.

Amethyst

IG: @thatssoamethyst, TikTok: @thatssoamethyst | West Hartford, CT

A mix of pop princess and meme queen, Amethyst is here to make it crystal clear: She’s pretty, witty, and … she came to slay. Her kooky comedy has scored her millions of views on TikTok, and now she wants to show the world why she’s the jewel in the crown of the Connecticut drag scene!

Anetra

IG: @Iamanetra, TW: @iamanetra | Las Vegas, Nevada

Straight outta Sin City, Anetra is a self-described stunt queen who can deliver splits, dips, and all the tricks to slay the stage. She may seem low-key at times, but still waters run deep. Plus, with serious taekwondo skills, she’s ready to take all the other queens out, one by one. Chop ’til ya drop!

Aura Mayari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aura Mayari 🌙 (mah-yah-ree) (@auramayari)

IG: @auramayari, TW: @AuraMayari, TikTok: @auramayari | Nashville, TN

It’s time to get caught up in the electrifying aura of Aura Mayari! This high-kicking, high-energy Filipina goddess is known for slaying the stages in Nashville. And watch out – because she brings a little sexy swagger to her drag.

Irene Dubois

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irene (The Alien) Dubois (@irenethealien)

IG: @irenethealien, TW: @irene_the_alien, TikTok: @irene_the_alien | Seattle, WA

Attention, Earthlings: The Alien Queen has landed! Outspoken and out of this world, Irene Dubois combines Texan glam with Seattle wit and grit! Plus, she’s Bosco’s drag sister, so expect eclectic, extravagant drag, with a touch of high drama!

Jax

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAX (@getjaxed)

IG: @getjaxed, TW: @thatbitchjax, TikTok: @getjaxed | Queens, NY

Get ready for flips and twirls galore, because Jax is here to get things jumpin’! The self-described Simone Biles of drag grew up doing gymnastics and competitive cheer, and now she’s ready to go for the gold in the Olympics of drag! Originally from Connecticut, her style is a mix of banjee meets haute hip-hop honey. BAM!

Loosey LaDuca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loosey LaDuca (@looseyladuca)

IG: @looseyladuca, TW: @LooseyLaDuca, TikTok: @looseyladuca | Ansonia, CT

Construction worker by day, singing-and-dancing drag diva by night — Loosey LaDuca is ready to use all her tools to make it to the top! A perfectionist, powerhouse performer with killer curves and 12 years in the Connecticut drag scene, Loosey’s the ultimate mix of showgirl sass and campy charisma. She’s a queen who has it all. Now, she just needs a crown.

Luxx Noir London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ LUXX NOIR LONDON ♡ (@luxxnoirlondon)

IG: @luxxnoirlondon, TW: @luxxnoirlondon, TikTok: @luxxnoirlondon | East Orange, NJ

Who ordered the diva-licious dazzler? Luxx Noir London is an effervescent ingénue whose stunning style is matched only by her no-holds-barred attitude. She’s always ready to tell it like it “t-i-s!” And while Luxx may be this season’s youngest queen, she’s got the confidence to take her all the way. Just ask her!

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaysia Babydoll Foxx 👑🦊 (@foxxy_doll)

IG: @foxxy_doll, TW: @foxxy_doll | Miami, FL

Believe it or not, the sensational and motivational Malaysia Babydoll Foxx is the first-ever Miami queen to grace the Drag Race mainstage! A professional makeup artist and hair stylist to the stars, this opinionated foxy mama is bringing veteran skills and thrills to the competition, and she is not afraid to show these younger queens what real drag is!

Marcia Marcia Marcia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcia Marcia Marcia (@marciax3nyc)

IG: @marciax3nyc, TW: @marciax3nyc, TikTok: @marciax3nyc | New York, NY

OMG, she’s the most popular girl in school – and mom’s favorite! It’s Marcia Marcia Marcia! This NYC ingénue sings, dances, and brings Broadway chops to the mainstage. And she’s got much more than a hunch – she’s ready to go all the way!

Mistress Isabelle Brooks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💕 Mistress Isabelle Brooks 💕 (@mistressisabellebrooks)

IG: @mistressisabellebrooks, TW: @MistressIBrooks | Houston, TX

Houston we do not have a problem! Hailing from the great state of Texas, Mistress Isabelle Brooks is the epitome of classic Southern drag! She calls herself “Houston’s Heavyweight Champ” and trust, she came to pack a punch. Gutsy, glamorous, and full of attitude, our Miss Brooks was raised in the spangled world of Texas drag, and now she’s ready to rule the school.

Princess Poppy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Poppy (@poppyprincesspoppy)

IG: @poppyprincesspoppy, TikTok: @poppyprincesspoppy | San Francisco, CA

Straight out of a fairy tale — by way of San Francisco — Princess Poppy brings both beauty and an eccentric edge to the competition. She sings, raps, acts, and dances — all served up with a twisted sense of humor. She’s already been a TikTok sensation, but now this powerful young Princess wants a new crown.

Robin Fierce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙍𝙤𝙗𝙞𝙣 𝙁𝙞𝙚𝙧𝙘𝙚 (@therobinfierce)

IG: @therobinfierce, TW: @TheRobinFierce, TikTok: @therobinfierce | Hartford, CT

Make way for Connecticut’s grand diva, the Robin Fierce! A mix of Beyonce sass and Diahann Carroll class, this proudly bougie beauty is ready to shine her light for the world! She may sometimes have a chill vibe, but when she hits the stage, expect kicks and cartwheels for days!

Salina EsTitties

IG: @estitties, TW: @SalinaEstitties, TikTok: @estitties | Los Angeles, CA

¡Hola! Salina EsTitties is a brassy, sassy Latinx diva repping L.A, baby! A fiery self-described combo of chola street style and campy comedy, Salina is a take-no-prisoners performer. From the bar scene to TV, film, and commercial work, this saucy sister stays booked and busy! She’s got a mouth, big drag, and big plans to win.

Sasha Colby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧡🧡🧡Sasha Colby🧡🧡🧡 (@sashacolby)

IG: @sashacolby, TW: @sashacolby, TikTok: @sashacolby | Los Angeles, CA

The iconic queen of the House of Colby has arrived! Known worldwide for her memorable reign as Miss Continental, and as Kerri Colby’s drag mother, Sasha is a queen to be reckoned with. This Hawaiian-born goddess has been slaying drag stages for 20 years, so she’s got to live up to her legendary reputation. Serving body, beauty, and bodacious all-around talent, Sasha is fierce. Officially.

Sugar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGAR (@sugarsworld)

IG:@sugarsworld, TW: @sugarsworld_, TikTok: @sugarandspice | Los Angeles, CA

Hope you’ve got a sweet tooth, because social media superstar Sugar has arrived! She and her TikTok twin sister, Spice, may have come as a package deal, but when it comes to snatching the Drag Race crown, Sugar’s ready to taste victory all on her own. But how can you tell these twins apart? “It’s easy,” says Sugar. “I’m the prettier one.”

Spice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPICE ⭑ (@callmespice)

IG: @callmespice, TW: @callmespice_, TikTok: @sugarandspice | Los Angeles, CA

Making herstory as one-half of Drag Race’s first-ever identical twin contestants, Spice has arrived with her TikTok superstar sister, Sugar! These living dolls may be new to performing, but they’re ready to double the fun and the drama this season. Take note: Spice is the edgier diva of the duo, and she’s ready to prove that she’s got plenty of flavor to stand on her own!