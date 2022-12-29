8 Questions for ‘Drag Latina’ Winner Vicky Chavarria

RuPaul’s Drag Race is not just a successful TV show, it’s a game-changer for the reality TV industry.

One program has become so massively popular, it’s spawned not only a number of spin-offs and international editions, but has also created a space for other drag-related series to launch and find an audience.

One such show is Drag Latina, which premiered this fall on the LGBTQ-focused platform Revry. The Spanish-language series featured, as its name suggests, Latina talents competing for the title of being the best. The queens hailed from countries such as Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, and they all came to show their unique take on drag as well as to represent their home nations.

Season one has wrapped, and a winner has been crowned. Vicky Chavarria was named the champion, and now the Los Angeles-based, Guatemala-born star is reigning supreme while the world waits to hear if there will be another season of Drag Latina.

Following her crowning, Vicky answered some questions about her identity, her time on the show, and what she’s up to now.

How do you identify? I’ve seen it as “transsexual,” but I wanted to give you the opportunity to say so for yourself.

I identify myself as a human being who does and thinks just like anyone else. Personally, I don’t like to call myself transsexual because I feel that I am excluded from the world.

How did it feel to be crowned the first winner of this brand-new series?

I feel extremely happy to be Drag Latina’s first crowned queen. I am even more grateful to be the first Guatemalan from the LGBTQ community in the USA to win a reality show. I was able to show myself and the world that you can do it when you want regardless of race, color, or sex.

Talk about your journey on Drag Latina.

It was a unique experience and above all very original. I had so much fun but I also worried and cried – I felt like I was in another world.

Drag Latina taught me so much – to be a better human, to accept life as it is, and the power to love myself just the way I am. I met such unique and magnificent people that I can now call sisters. I feel delighted to have had the opportunity to be part of the cast.

What was your favorite moment from being on the show? How about your least favorite, your low point?

I think my favorite moment was in the Virgins Of The World Program because I had the honor of representing something from my beautiful country, Guatemala. My lowest point was when I thought my journey was about to end. It quickly became a positive moment since I wasn’t sent home.