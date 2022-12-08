Metro Weekly
Home / News + Politics / Nation / Here Are the House Republicans Who Voted For Same-Sex Marriage

Here Are the House Republicans Who Voted For Same-Sex Marriage

Here is the complete list of GOP members who supported marriage equality, who flip-flopped, and who abstained.

By on December 8, 2022

Same-sex couple with wedding ring. – Photo: Syda Productions, via Dreamstime.

On Thursday, 39 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives voted along with all of the chamber’s Democrats to approve a bill to protect same-sex marriages, representing a drop in support among elected Republicans from July, when 47 of them voted for a more liberal version of the legislation.

As passed on Thursday, the Respect for Marriage Act would require the federal government and individual states to recognize same-sex marriages as valid, even if the Supreme Court reverses its 2015 ruling striking down bans on same-sex nuptials as unconstitutional. 

The bill also contains protections for interracial marriage, bans on which were outlawed in a 1967 Supreme Court case using much of the legal rationale used to justify the overturn of bans on same-sex marriage.

Yet despite the inclusion of language providing additional religious protections — language, it should be noted, that was requested by Republican U.S. senators as a condition of earning their support — the number of House Republicans supporting the marriage equality bill dropped when the lower chamber was asked to approve the Senate language. 

In total, 10 members who supported the measure in July, when it lacked substantial religious protections, either switched their votes or failed to vote on the Senate version of the bill in December — even though expectations were that the enhanced protections for objectors to same-sex marriage would lead more lawmakers to back the measure.

Reps. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) and Lee Zeldin (N.Y.) did not vote on the measure, while Rep. Burgess Owens (Utah) voted “present,” despite the other three members of the Utah delegation voting in favor of the bill.

Seven other members flipped their votes from “yes” to “no”: Reps. Cliff Bentz (Ore.), Mario Diaz-Balart (Fla.), Brian Mast (Fla.), Dan Meuser (Pa.), Scott Perry (Pa.), Maria Elvira Salazar (Fla.), and Jeff Van Drew (N.J.). 

Two other Republicans who previously voted “no” changed their votes to “yes”: Reps. Jamie Herrera Beutler (Wash.) and Mike Gallagher (Wis.), the latter of whom changed his position after it became clear that the language in the Senate version would not open the door to legalizing polygamous marriages, according to Axios

The other 37 Republicans who remained consistent in supporting legal recognition for same-sex marriages between July and December were:

  1. Rep. Ken Calvert, California
  2. Rep. Michael Garcia, California
  3. Rep. Darrell Issa, California
  4. Rep. Jay Obernolte, California
  5. Rep. David Valadao, California
  6. Rep. Kat Cammack, Florida
  7. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, Florida
  8. Rep. Michael Waltz, Florida
  9. Rep. Mike Simpson, Idaho
  10. Rep. Rodney Davis, Illinois
  11. Rep. Ashley Hinson, Iowa
  12. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa
  13. Rep. Peter Meijer, Michigan
  14. Rep. Fred Upton, Michigan
  15. Rep. Tom Emmer, Minnesota
  16. Rep. Ann Wagner, Missouri
  17. Rep. Don Bacon, Nebraska
  18. Rep. Andrew Garbarino, New York
  19. Rep. Chris Jacobs, New York
  20. Rep. John Katko, New York
  21. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, New York
  22. Rep. Elise Stefanik, New York
  23. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, North Dakota
  24. Rep. Mike Carey, Ohio
  25. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, Ohio
  26. Rep. David Joyce, Ohio
  27. Rep. Mike Turner, Ohio
  28. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania
  29. Rep. Nancy Mace, South Carolina
  30. Rep. Tom Rice, South Carolina
  31. Rep. Tony Gonzales, Texas
  32. Rep. John Curtis, Utah
  33. Rep. Blake Moore, Utah
  34. Rep. Chris Stewart, Utah
  35. Dan Newhouse, Washington State
  36. Bryan Steil, Wisconsin
  37. Liz Cheney, Wyoming

Read Next

Leave a Comment:

Support Metro Weekly’s Journalism

These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!

Related Items