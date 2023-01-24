All the Oscars: The Complete List of 2023 Nominees

Everything Everywhere All at Once topped the list of nominees for the upcoming 95th annual Academy Awards, with 11 nominations. The film racked up nods in almost every category, including four in the acting fields, with two women competing against one another for Best Supporting Actress.

In a close second place are two films – All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin – with nine apiece. Just behind those is Elvis, with eight chances to take home some gold.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was applauded by critics when it was released in early 2022, and since then, it has been gaining steam in terms of award nominations and wins, so the fact that it ended up ruling this year’s nominees tally isn’t entirely shocking.

All Quiet on the Western Front, however, was largely unnoticed when Netflix dropped it not too long ago, but suddenly it became something of a juggernaut in the awards circuit, and seemed destined for Oscar glory after it overperformed with BAFTA nominations.

On the LGBTQ front, Cate Blanchett was nominated for her performance as the arrogant and scandalized lesbian conductor Lydia Tár in Tár, which also received nods for Best Picture, screenplay and director, while Brendan Fraser earned a nomination for his performance as a profoundly overweight gay man in The Whale.

The Oscars will air live from Los Angeles on March 12 on ABC.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front – Malte Grunert, producer

Avatar: The Way of Water – James Cameron and Jon Landau, producers

The Banshees of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, and Martin McDonagh, producers

Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, producers

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang, producers

The Fabelmans – Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg, and Tony Kushner, producers

Tár – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan, and Scott Lambert, producers

Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers

Triangle of Sadness -Erik Hemmendorff and Philppe Bober, producers

Women Talking – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Frances McDormand, producers

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler – Elvis as Elvis Presley

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin as Pádraic Súilleabháin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale as Charlie

Paul Mescal – Aftersun as Calum Paterson

Bill Nighy – Living as Mr. Williams

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett – Tár as Lydia Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde as Norma Jeane Mortensen / Marilyn Monroe

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie as Leslie Rowlands

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Wang

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin as Colm Doherty

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway as James Aucoin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans as Boris Schildkraut

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin as Dominic Kearney

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond Wang

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda

Hong Chau – The Whale as Liz

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin as Siobhán Súilleabháin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdre

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once as Joy Wang / Jobu Tupaki

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert

The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick – Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie

Women Talking – Sarah Polley

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkely and Ross White

Ivalu – Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille – Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuaron

Night Ride – Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase – Cyrus Neshvad

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor – Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis

Ice Merchants – Joao Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdottir and Pamela Ribbon

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It – Lachlan Pendragon

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux

The Fabelmans – John Williams

Best Original Song

“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman – music and lyrics by Diane Warren

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick – music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson; lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR – music by M. M. Keeravani and lyrics by Chandrabose

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once – music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski; lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water – Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis – Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans – Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Tár – Florian Hoffmeister

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Costume Design

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Jurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis – Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

Tár – Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher