All the Oscars: The Complete List of 2023 Nominees

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
Everything Everywhere All at Once topped the list of nominees for the upcoming 95th annual Academy Awards, with 11 nominations. The film racked up nods in almost every category, including four in the acting fields, with two women competing against one another for Best Supporting Actress.
In a close second place are two films – All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin – with nine apiece. Just behind those is Elvis, with eight chances to take home some gold.
Everything Everywhere All at Once was applauded by critics when it was released in early 2022, and since then, it has been gaining steam in terms of award nominations and wins, so the fact that it ended up ruling this year’s nominees tally isn’t entirely shocking.
All Quiet on the Western Front, however, was largely unnoticed when Netflix dropped it not too long ago, but suddenly it became something of a juggernaut in the awards circuit, and seemed destined for Oscar glory after it overperformed with BAFTA nominations.
On the LGBTQ front, Cate Blanchett was nominated for her performance as the arrogant and scandalized lesbian conductor Lydia Tár in Tár, which also received nods for Best Picture, screenplay and director, while Brendan Fraser earned a nomination for his performance as a profoundly overweight gay man in The Whale.
The Oscars will air live from Los Angeles on March 12 on ABC.
Here is the full list of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards.
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front – Malte Grunert, producer
Avatar: The Way of Water – James Cameron and Jon Landau, producers
The Banshees of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, and Martin McDonagh, producers
Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, producers
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Jonathan Wang, producers
The Fabelmans – Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg, and Tony Kushner, producers
Tár – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan, and Scott Lambert, producers
Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, and Jerry Bruckheimer, producers
Triangle of Sadness -Erik Hemmendorff and Philppe Bober, producers
Women Talking – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Frances McDormand, producers
Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field – Tár
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler – Elvis as Elvis Presley
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin as Pádraic Súilleabháin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale as Charlie
Paul Mescal – Aftersun as Calum Paterson
Bill Nighy – Living as Mr. Williams
Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett – Tár as Lydia Tár
Ana de Armas – Blonde as Norma Jeane Mortensen / Marilyn Monroe
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie as Leslie Rowlands
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Wang
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin as Colm Doherty
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway as James Aucoin
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans as Boris Schildkraut
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin as Dominic Kearney
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once as Waymond Wang
Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Queen Ramonda
Hong Chau – The Whale as Liz
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin as Siobhán Súilleabháin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once as Deirdre Beaubeirdre
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once as Joy Wang / Jobu Tupaki
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert
The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
Tár – Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson
Living – Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick – Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie
Women Talking – Sarah Polley
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
Fire of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
A House Made of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström
Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
Best Documentary Short Subject
The Elephant Whisperers – Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt
The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Best Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkely and Ross White
Ivalu – Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
Le Pupille – Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuaron
Night Ride – Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
The Red Suitcase – Cyrus Neshvad
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
The Flying Sailor – Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis
Ice Merchants – Joao Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
My Year of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdottir and Pamela Ribbon
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It – Lachlan Pendragon
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann
Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux
The Fabelmans – John Williams
Best Original Song
“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman – music and lyrics by Diane Warren
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick – music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson; lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR – music by M. M. Keeravani and lyrics by Chandrabose
“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once – music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski; lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
Avatar: The Way of Water – Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
Babylon – Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
Elvis – Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
The Fabelmans – Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – Darius Khondji
Elvis – Mandy Walker
Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
Tár – Florian Hoffmeister
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
Best Costume Design
Babylon – Mary Zophres
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter
Elvis – Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Jurata
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Elvis – Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers
Tár – Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!