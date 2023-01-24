Anti-Gay Trolls Outraged Over Rainbow on Pink Floyd Album

Online trolls attacked the legendary rock group Pink Floyd over a redesigned logo that they mistakenly believed to be “virtue signaling” support for the LGBTQ community.

Last week, the British group released a deluxe box set of their 1973 hit album Dark Side of the Moon, which contained an updated logo based on the album’s original art — which depicted a prism refracting light, resulting in a rainbow.

The ban posted the updated logo to Facebook, which features the number 50 inside a prism, with the zero filled in with a rainbow.

The redesigned album cover immediately caused a stir on social media, with some right-wing and anti-gay trolls believing that the group was trying to send a message of support for the LGBTQ Pride movement.

“Lose the rainbow, you’re making yourself look stupid!” wrote one Facebook commenter, whose comment was captured in a screenshot.

“From this moment I don’t listen to this band,” wrote another.

“Are you going woke with rainbows is there a straight flag, I want equal representation, don’t get me wrong. we should all be true to who we are. Peace,” wrote a third.

But fans of the band soon responded with their own comments, noting the allusion to the original Dark Side of the Moon album cover.

“SOME OF YALL NEVER OWNED ACTUAL PINK FLOYD ALBUMS AND IT SHOWS,” wrote one defender.

Still other fans included a dash of sarcasm in their comments.

“Can’t believe Pink Floyd have gone woke. From now on the only classic British artists I’m listening to are Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, George Michael, Judas Priest, Morissey and Richie Blackmore’s Rainbow,” joked one fan.

“Ugh. Really, Pink Floyd?! I’m so disappointed in you. Of all the things you could have done, this is probably the worst. I mean… CENTURY GOTHIC?! Couldn’t even go with a serif font,” wrote another.

The controversy moved to Twitter, as people shared news of the trolls’ comments and poked fun at how easy it is to “trigger” some anti-“woke” activists.

“If you are complaining because Pink Floyd is using a rainbow to celebrate Dark Side of the Moon, you were never an actual fan, and now everyone knows you’re an idiot too,” tweeted one fan.

If you are complaining because Pink Floyd is using a rainbow to celebrate Dark Side of the Moon, you were never an actual fan, and now everyone knows you're an idiot too. #PinkFloyd pic.twitter.com/CMhyYXwJK6 — Cyndi Borowski💙🇺🇲 (@BorowskiCyndi) January 21, 2023

“Anti-woke hammers see everything as a woke nail,” tweeted another fan. “I don’t understand how anyone who knows Pink Floyd wouldn’t realize the rainbow is from the original album cover. It’s literally one of the most famous album covers of all time.”

Anti-woke hammers see everything as a woke nail. I don’t understand how anyone who knows Pink Floyd wouldn’t realize the rainbow is from the original album cover. It’s literally one of the most famous album covers of all time. pic.twitter.com/B4joqxAxOt — EmperorTigerstar (@EmpTigerstar) January 20, 2023

Thus far, the band has not responded to the comments on Facebook or Twitter, but continues to market the album while also benefitting from increased attention due to the controversy.