Black Eyed Peas Take a Stand for the LGBTQ Community

New Year’s Eve is usually considered as simply a time to reflect and celebrate. But this year, one of the most popular pop bands in the world also took a moment to stand up for something they believe in.

The Black Eyed Peas performed in Poland over the new year at a concert that was televised via a state-sponsored channel and which was seen by many people across the nation. While on stage, all four members of the band – Will.I.Am, Apl.De.Pp, Taboo and new semi-member J. Rey Soul – donned rainbow armbands.

As if their accessory wasn’t enough of a show of support for the LGBTQ community, lead singer Will.I.Am also wasn’t shy about speaking up.

The group’s frontman spoke to the crowd before diving into their first major hit, “Where Is The Love?” In his short speech, Will.I.Am dedicated the track to anyone in the world who had felt hate in the year 2022.

He specifically singled out the Jewish community, those all around the world of African descent, and finally the LGBTQ community as well.

Will.I.Am apparently filmed not only what he said, but also the entire performance of the song using what looks like a cell phone, and the video was uploaded online.

In the clip, the audience sounds silent as he speaks, though a reaction can be heard when he mentions the LGBTQ community.

It’s not entirely clear if those in attendance were in support of his comment or against it, though it did seem to be the one that elicited a response.

It doesn’t appear that any legal action was taken against The Black Eyed Peas because of their stand, but there were plenty in Poland who were not happy with the group.

Politician Marcin Warchoł, who is a member of the powerful and conservative Law and Justice Party, made his anger known on social media, calling the display a “shame” (according to Google Translate).

Will.I.Am quote tweeted the politician’s comment and asked, “Where is the love?” The singer and rapper also added, “Unity, tolerance, understanding, oneness, respect, diversity & inclusion…THATS LOVE…people are people & we should all practice to honor & love all the different types of people on earth & learn from them…I LOVE YOU your country…”