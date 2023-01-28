Drag Race Belgium Is Coming in February

Just when you thought the Drag Race universe couldn’t get any bigger, a new edition of the show has been announced, bringing the brand’s signature fierceness and glamour to another part of the world.

The show now has found its way to Belgium, as the inaugural season of Drag Race Belgium is slated to premiere in just a few weeks.

The series will see 10 talented queens from the European nation competing for the crown and an unnamed prize. The show is set to be hosted by Rita Baga, a favorite from Canada’s Drag Race, which itself is hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes, a standout from the original American show.

Fans of drag in Belgium can watch the first season of Drag Race Belgium locally, while those all around the world who want to tune in will be able to do so on WOW Presents Plus, the production company’s in-house streaming service.

The competition begins on February 16, and a new episode will be released each week until a winner is named.

Belgium is the latest country to join the Drag Race family, and it won’t be the last. In 2022, both France and the Philippines launched their own versions of the show, while Spain and Italy did so in 2021.

New editions are expected at some point in Sweden, Mexico, Germany, and Brazil, though no timeline has been shared yet on those upcoming projects.

Read below to meet the 10 queens who will compete for the crown on the first season of Drag Race Belgium.

AMANDA TEARS – 21, Mouscron

As the youngest member of the cast, Amanda Tears is a passionate debutante. This trained stylist indeed creates all her outfits from scratch. Sweet and sensitive, she’s counting on this adventure to learn and develop her own Drag. But mind you, she won’t let anyone steal her place or victory.

ATHENA SORGELIKIS – 27, Bruxelles

Athena Sorgelikis is the new sensation of Belgian Drag. She’s the happy Drag Daughter of Edna Sorgelsen. As a proud representative of the RuPaul generation, she is the fierce ambassador of modern Drag based on conceptual and edgy looks.

BRITTANY VON BOTTOKX – 36, Mons

No one in Belgium likes wigs as much as Brittany Van Bottokx does. No matter their size, color or shape, the beloved queen loves and wears them all. Tender and sweet, Brittany has a great sense of humor that reflects on her drag. Original and independent, she doesn’t fear the look of others and stands for what she believes in.

DRAG COUENNE – 24, Bruxelles

Drag Couenne is a trained actress, known for her powerful performances and her incredible sense of fashion and make-up. As a member of the collective “Not Allowed” which defends and supports trans performers, she represents a political form of Drag.

EDNA SORGELSEN – 34, Liège

Mythical figure of the Brussels Drag Scene, Edna Sorgelsen is a very bubbly and witty drag queen. Socially engaged in the LGBTQ community, she leads story times where she reads inclusive fairy tales to children in order to raise awareness on gender identity and promote tolerance. Exuberant, noisy and a little bit crazy, Edna is also terribly endearing.

MADEMOISELLE BOOP – 37, Bruxelles

Proud entrepreneur of a well-renowned Cabaret, Mademoiselle Boop, has over the years become the queen of Brussels’ nightlife. Starting from nothing, she has built her own empire where she now helps new talent emerge. Elegant and discreet but also terribly smart, Mademoiselle Boop’s intriguing profile might give the other contestants serious trouble.

MOCCA BONE – 35, Bruxelles

With her lovely smile and beautiful glitter beard, Mocca Bone is an enchanting creature. Born in Columbia and adopted by Belgian parents, she puts a smile on everyone’s face everywhere she goes. Former dancer of the Maurice Béjart Ballet, she will effortlessly manage to hook you up with her many RuVeals.

PEACH – 23, Liège

Peach is one of the many young queens who grew up watching RuPaul’s Drag Race while secretly dreaming of being part of it. Passionate about beauty and fashion, she developed great make-up and sewing skills on her own. An introvert by nature, Peach reveals herself when she embraces her fierce and sexy Drag, and she’ll make sure you watch no one else but her.

SUSAN – 26, Gand

Born to a Walloon father and a Flemish Mother, Susan is the quintessential Belgian girl. Perfectly fluent in both French and Dutch, she navigates easily between the two communities. Inspired by her mother, she created an exquisite old-school character, one so funny and loveable that you will undoubtedly fall for her and call her “Auntie.”

VALENCIAGA – 26, Gand

Like her Flemish sister Susan, Valenciaga is also the fruit of love of a Walloon for a Flemish girl. Raised as a perfect bilingual, she has set up her luggage in Flanders where she explores the Drag scene. Her acute sense of fashion and attention to details will no doubt guarantee us some iconic and unforgettable looks. Beware, a new luxury brand (queen) is born.

