Editor’s Pick: Capital City Showcase’s Comedy Karaoke Trivia

Are you a fan of performing karaoke — and also playing trivia? What if you could do both — not at the same time, but in the same night, as part of the same competitive program? All that plus stand-up comedy from a professional comedian is on the menu at every session of Comedy Karaoke Trivia presented by The Capital City Showcase.

Hosted by the showcase’s producer Christian Hunt and dubbed a “one-of-a-kind experience,” it sounds absurd even before you learn of its over-the-top, maximalist full title — The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show.

The funtime proceedings start off with three rounds of trivia played by groups of six to eight people competing for prizes and bragging rights, while the night officially ends with the top three teams in the trivia standings nominating one player to perform a karaoke battle. The karaoke winner is determined by the audience.

Serving as a bridge between the trivia rounds and the karaoke battle is “a world-class stand-up comedy performance.” When it’s all answered and sung and done, the evening ends in the chaos of more (and presumably more drunken) karaoke, performed by anyone and everyone who signs up. Whether attending with friends or flying solo, organizers stress, “Every attendee can participate! Or you can simply come to enjoy the festivities.”

Held once a month at Arlington’s Highline RxR, the first three funtime shows of 2023 are set for Saturday, Jan. 21, Saturday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, March 4, starting at 7:30 p.m. The show’s lineup of area comedians includes headliners Dana Fleitman in January, Damo Hicks in February, and Josh Kuderna in March.

Highline RxR, 2144 Crystal City Dr., Arlington, Va.

Tickets are $15 per person, or $10 each per group reservation of six to eight people. Visit www.capitalcityshowcase.com.