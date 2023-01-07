Editor’s Pick: GALA Theatre’s Three Kings Day Celebration

On Sunday, Jan. 8, starting at 1:30 p.m., GALA Theatre in Columbia Heights presents the 42nd annual Fiesta de los Reyes Magos, or Three Kings Day Celebration.

The free event for the community brings the Latin-American tradition to the streets of GALA’s neighborhood with a bilingual show for children, including a parade with live donkeys, goats, and sheep, as well as other performances, plus every child receives a free gift from the Magi.

Alejandro Negrón of DC Agenda Radio will serve as the emcee.

The centerpiece of the program is a bilingual, professionally staged reenactment of the Magi tale as told through song, dance, and storytelling.

The 2023 program features Carlos Rodas as Balthasar, Quique Avilés as Gaspar, and Héctor Díaz as Melchior, with Latin-American music and dance by featured performers the local band Sol y Rumba, the Mexican Dance Ensemble Los Quetzales, and popular Bolivian dance group Alma Bolivia.

For health safety reasons, GALA is capping the event at 220 total people, with only one adult allowed for every three children.

Sunday, Jan. 8, starting at 1:30 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of GALA Theatre, 3333 14th St. NW.

Admission is free, but tickets are required and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis between 12:45 and 1:30 p.m. the day of the event. Visit www.galatheatre.org or call 202-234-7174.