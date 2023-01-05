Erick Adame, Fired Gay Meteorologist, Calls Out Internet “Sexual Predators”

Erick Adame, the former New York-area meteorologist and Emmy-nominated weatherman who was fired after video of him performing an an adult cam website was sent to his employer and his mother, has posted an Instagram reel denouncing online “sexual predators” who he says have been exploiting him by sharing and posting snippets of those nude live streams.

Adame, who was suspended and eventually fired from his job for Spectrum News NY1, a channel owned by Charter Communications, after his bosses became aware of the online video, said that news of his firing only appeared to increase interest among some online users, who have actively sought out nude images or videos of him.

“That news also gave what I can only call sexual predators the idea that I wanted to be exploited and humiliated as if it were something I enjoyed,” he said. “I want to be absolutely clear about something tonight. I never wanted any of those images or videos to ever be recorded or kept or saved or shared in any way. And I don’t want any kind of this attention that I’ve been receiving.”

When news of the webcam videos first leaked, Adame admitted that he had engaged in “compulsive behavior” by engaging in nude live streams with other users and apologized for his lapse in judgment.

“As a public figure I recognize that I have certain responsibilities that come along with the privileges I enjoyed,” he said at the time. “But, let me be clear about something: I don’t apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them.”

But Adame does seem to regret some of the fallout from the video being made public, such as he loss of his job, damage to his reputation, and even online harassment from people mocking him over the incident.

“What I do want is for these people to leave me alone,” he said. “I wish that people would focus more on the fact that these videos exist when they shouldn’t exist, as opposed to salacious details that people have really been going on and on and on about.”

Adame also warned video viewers and his Instagram followers that his experience serves as a cautionary tale, noting that people or bots may be recording live streams without people’s permission. Even worse, the sites hosting this material are often located outside of the United States, making it impossible for legal authorities to find out who distributes it or have the videos taken down.

“Many of these websites then have a download available where you can download the entire video for a fee even. That means yeah, someone out there makes money off you doing sexual activity on camera without you even knowing,” he explained.

He noted that he’s read stories from people on Reddit who became depressed or suicidal after videos of them engaging in adult webcam chats were recorded and reposted without their knowledge or consent.

“You don’t need me to tell you this, that the internet is an extremely dangerous place, and anything that you put out there on the internet is going to be out there forever,” he said. “And there are sexual predators that are ready to exploit you like they have been doing to me.

“So I say this again, to all the sexual predators out there: I did not want any of these pictures or videos out there, and I don’t want them shared. I don’t enjoy being humiliated and treated like a sexual object,” he added.

While Adame has not yet found another on-air job, he continued to express hope that the new year would be kinder to him than the last.

“I hope that in this new year that, you’ll be able to see me on camera again, cuz it’s going to take a little bit of courage on my part. So, happy New Year. I’ll see you soon,” he said.

After posting the reel, Adame uploaded a photo of himself with another man — presumably his boyfriend — and appeared to imply that his love life is on the upswing.

“I’m a man who wants to be loved like anyone else would want. And I’m lucky enough to have found that in 2022 despite everything else that happened.” he wrote in the caption. “Love you, stud.”