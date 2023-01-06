Gay Adult Performer Shawn Wolfe Dies at Age 35

Adult performer Shawn Paul Bertrand Jr., also known as Shawn Wolfe, reportedly died of a drug overdose on Dec. 27. He was 35 years old.

In a public post on his Facebook wall, a woman named Valerie Wellner, who identified herself as Wolfe’s mother, wrote: “Thank you for all of your kind words. Shawn was a light in this world and he is now a light in Heaven. He is with his Kiki — grandma, who passed away last March. He is also with all of his friends and family who went before him.

“As most of you know, Shawn passed away from a drug overdose on December 27th. He was at someone’s home whom we don’t know where that was or who he was with. This is not a message of blame,” Wellner wrote.

“Shawn was also staying at Bailey Bouchee house shelter, and we have retrieved what belongings that were there,” she added. “However we don’t know where his clothes and other personal items might be. If anyone has any information about this, all we want is to get them back to his family. Please PM me on Facebook. Thank you, His Mom. Please help us find his belongings No questions asked. Just help us bring him home.”

Bailey-Boushay House is a health facility in Seattle for people with chronic illnesses. It is unclear why Wolfe might have been staying there.

Wolfe’s last social media post was an Instagram picture of himself smiling in front of a decorated tree on Christmas Eve.

Wolfe first broke into the adult film world in 2009 under the pseudonym “Drew” in a solo scene for the Sean Cody label. Throughout his film career, he went on to star in various scenes for studios like Falcon, Hot House, and Raging Stallion. Raging Stallion awarded him its “Man of the Year” honor in 2013, reports Queerty.

Following news of his death, Wolfe’s Instagram was barraged with comments from fans and other adult industry figures mourning his death. Many commenters remembered him as kind and loving.

Following her initial statement, Wellner returned to her son’s Facebook profile and penned a new post.

“I am deeply grateful and thankful for the people who have responded and reached out to help us understand where Shawn was, and what happened,” Wellner wrote. “I am also grateful that we will be able to retrieve some of his personal items. You have no idea how much that means to his family. We so appreciate your support and prayers. Thank you.”