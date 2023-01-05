‘Good Morning America’ Anchor Robin Roberts Is Getting Married

Just a few days into the new year and already one of the most high-profile lesbians in media has made a major announcement – one worthy of celebration.

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts shocked many on Tuesday when she revealed publicly that she plans on getting married later this year.

During a conversation with author and motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein, Roberts was asked what she is saying yes to in 2023. At first, Roberts seemed flummoxed. When pressed about why she was having a difficult time answering the question, the morning show anchor responded with a wry smile.

“I’m hesitating because I haven’t said it out loud yet,” Roberts began, clearly looking for the right words, something she never has a tough time with.

“I’m saying yes to marriage,” she continued, smiling again before adding, “We’re getting married this year. It’s something we have talked about, but we had put it off. She became ill, and it is saying yes to that and that next chapter.”

After Roberts shared the great news, there was a smattering of applause from the audience.

Bernstein at first seemed completely unfazed by Robert’s admission, but then she quickly caught on and even encouraged those in attendance to continue clapping for the upcoming nuptials.

Roberts has been with her partner – beauty entrepreneur Amber Laign – for nearly 17 years now. While she was apparently always open about her love with the people closest to her, it wasn’t until December 2013 that she let the whole world into her private life like never before.

Her coming out was met with widespread applause at the time and she continues to be lauded as a pioneering and brave talent in the media world.

In February 2022, Roberts announced that she would be taking a step back from her duties on Good Morning America to help her partner as she began chemotherapy to battle breast cancer. The anchor has shared a handful of updates since then, and based on what she has revealed, it seems as if things are going in a positive direction for Laign.

Roberts said at the time that it was “her turn” to help out, as her soon-to-be-wife had helped care for her during both her own battle with breast cancer and another lengthy issue with a blood disorder.

For those who weren’t watching the interview live on TV, Roberts reshared a clip on her Instagram, essentially announcing her engagement to the world.