Grammy Predictions: Beyoncé’s Renaissance Will Win Album of the Year

To some, Record of the Year is the top prize at the Grammys, while others insist it remains Album of the Year, which was previously thought of as the biggest honor for decades.
This time around, at least four of the biggest musicians on the planet are competing for the trophy, and none of them have won before, so it’s quite the race to watch.
Nominees
Top Contenders
Will Win
Why?
Because it’s TIME.
Renaissance marks Beyoncé’s fifth nomination for the Album of the Year Grammy, but she has yet to take home the prize, despite many suggesting she deserved it for both of her two most recent efforts – her self-titled and Lemonade.
Many in the music industry feel she has been snubbed too frequently, and that she is one of a handful of artists who really should have one of these awards on her shelf at home.
Beyoncé’s top competition may be Adele, who is up for Album of the Year for the third time for her latest, 30.
In another year, she might be the frontrunner, but there are several factors that suggest she won’t walk home with this Grammy.
First, she’s already snagged it for her past two projects, so there’s no claim she’s under-awarded. Second, as she accepted the prize for 25, she actually said out loud that she felt Queen Bey should have won instead. If the Recording Academy once again rewards Adele over Beyoncé – against the former’s wishes – it would certainly be uncomfortable.
While he is likely a bit of a longshot, Bad Bunny should not be counted out. The Latin superstar landed the biggest release in the world in 2022 with Un Verano Sin Ti, which is the first CD performed primarily in Spanish to earn an Album of the Year Grammy nomination.
Chances are his brilliance might not be fully understood by voters, who skew older, but nobody can argue with his popularity.
