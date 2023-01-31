Grammy Predictions: Best New Artist Is A Wide Open Race

Most years, there is one name that rises above the rest and is expected to win Best New Artist at the Grammys — and that person usually does collect the trophy.

The most recent champions – Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa – were all obvious choices, but things are different now.

In 2023, there is no clear frontrunner, so for the first time in a long time, it’s anybody’s guess who will win.

Nominees

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Top Contenders

Anitta

Måneskin

Wet Leg

Will Win

Anitta

Why?

In the end, someone needs to win! Anitta is a worthy contender, though chances are many Grammy voters aren’t familiar with her work.

She has a lot of buzz, but unlike many recent winners, she hasn’t landed a huge breakout hit, which would help justify Recording Academy members selecting her over someone else.

Basically, she’s talented, an interesting option, and one who brings some much-needed diversity to the list of past winners.

Oh, and the winner of Best New Artist is, more often than not, a solo female singer, so Anitta certainly has precedence going for her.

Anitta is not a given, though. In fact, there’s a real chance she won’t win, and there are at least two acts who are vying for the prize as well.

Italian rock band Måneskin could very well walk away with the Best New Artist Grammy in a few days.

Many thought that the group, who found global fame after winning Eurovision, would earn a nomination in this category last year, but they were oddly snubbed.

Now, they’ve got their shot, but has their viral moment passed? The fact that they’re promoting an album right now helps their chances, and they might be the relatively rare band to collect the honor.

English pop-rock band Wet Leg is also being eyed by some voters, it seems, though they are definitely a long shot.

If Anitta hasn’t landed a real win in the U.S., the same (and more) can certainly be said about this duo. They are lauded by the music press and insiders, but they have little to no footprint outside those who are paying very close attention and seeking out new talent, which isn’t necessarily everyone in the Recording Academy.

They may have the talent, but it’s unclear whether they have the clout.

Also in the running are hitmakers Latto and Muni Long, who are absolutely being discussed as not only potential winners, but some of the next major stars in the business — but are voters familiar enough with their output, and have they earned enough respect for people to want to bestow this incredible honor upon them? That’s the question, for sure.