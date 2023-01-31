Grammy Predictions: Can Taylor Swift Beat Adele For Song of the Year?

For those unaware of the difference between Song of the Year and Record of the Year, the former is gifted to songwriters, with the performer being irrelevant (though that person is often one of the people who penned the cut as well), while Record of the Year goes to the performers, producers, mixers, and engineers.

This year, Song of the Year is more diverse than ever, with a wide array of artists and genres nominated. While that’s a great step for the Recording Academy, it seems like the Grammy will eventually go to a rather unsurprising choice.

Nominees

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

DJ Khaled – “God Did (ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)”

Gayle – “ABCDEFU”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Pt. 5”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Top Contenders

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Will Win

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Why?

Essentially, “Easy on Me” is the safest choice among the bunch, and it’s exactly the type of composition that Grammy voters love to gravitate toward in this category.

It’s beautiful, heartbreaking, familiar, and from someone who can really sing – therefore, an obvious selection, and one that has the best shot at coming out on top.

If Adele does take home this prize, it’ll mark her third time doing so, and that will be a first in Grammy history.

Also, voters might be satisfied giving the singer this trophy instead of either Album of the Year or Record of the Year, which she’s also in the running for, but which could go to other acts.

Adele does look like the frontrunner, but she’s not the only one who’s in contention.

Harry Styles’ massive “As It Was” – itself a likely Record of the Year champion – should also be considered seriously. There is a long track record of voters picking the same title for both Record and Song of the Year, which makes sense, as if a tune is truly fantastic, it’s likely due to the production, performance, and writing.

Those in the Recording Academy could opt to do so again this year, and it wouldn’t be shocking if they did.

Taylor Swift has been attempting to win Song of the Year for more than a decade now, but thus far to no avail.

The pop powerhouse is now tied with Lionel Richie and Paul McCartney for the most noms among all songwriters – with six apiece – only Swift has never taken home this prize.

“All Too Well” is considered one of her greatest achievements as a songwriter, and the fact that she was able to send it to No. 1 on the Hot 100 is incredible.

Her extended take is eligible, as it contains enough new material, but will Grammy voters want to honor something that’s largely old?