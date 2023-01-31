Grammy Predictions: Harry Styles Will Win Record of the Year

Not much is essentially “guaranteed” at the 2023 Grammys, but if there’s one of the four major categories that seems like it’s bound to be dominated by one star, it’s the most coveted trophy of them all: Record of the Year.

Nominees

ABBA – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Brandi Carlile – “You and Me on the Rock (ft. Lucius)”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Pt. 5”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Top Contenders

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Will Win

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Why?

When it’s not entirely clear who the frontrunner for Record of the Year is, it’s always safe to bet on the track that wrapped its eligibility period as the most popular.

Harry Styles’ comeback smash “As It Was” ruled the Hot 100 in America for 15 nonconsecutive weeks throughout 2022, and it was easily the biggest single of the year.

Of course, that’s not what the Grammys are supposed to reward, but it’s not uncommon for the top tune to also walk away with this honor.

The fact that the cut – and the album it’s featured on – were loved by critics and are nominated for a number of Grammys shows this isn’t a fluke, but rather the makings of a legendary win.

While it’s not the only great nominee or worthy tune to be up for the trophy, it seems like Styles might have a lock on this field.

Both Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and Adele’s “Easy on Me” are certainly also in the conversation this time around, but neither tune seems to have as great a chance at coming out on top.

Like Album of the Year, Beyoncé has never won Record of the Year, which is actually pretty shocking at this point. In fact, the superstar is now the most-nominated performer in the category’s history, with a record-setting eight nominations.

“Break My Soul” would, well, break that streak, but it doesn’t have the makings of a typical ROTY winner, so it’s not in the lead when it comes to predictions.

Adele is usually a safe bet when it comes to the Grammys, but “Easy on Me” probably isn’t the top choice for many voters.

The British powerhouse has collected Record of the Year twice, so they might not be worried about recognizing her again. While Adele’s cut was welcomed warmly and applauded as a great comeback, the success of her most recent No. 1 feels so long ago at this point, it’s likely that people have moved on.