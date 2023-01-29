Half of the Announced Grammy Performers are LGBTQ

- News
The Grammys are coming up fast — the annual ceremony will air live from Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, February 5. With less than two weeks to go before trophies are handed out, the Recording Academy has finally unveiled a handful of musicians slated to perform during the show, and the lineup already looks fantastic.
So far, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, and both Sam Smith and Kim Petras are on the bill.
Among the eight performers announced so far, half publicly identify as part of the LGBTQ community, which shows the 2023 Grammys are going to be wonderfully queer.
If only these eight stars were to perform, it would still make for a fantastic show, but the Recording Academy is bound to name more artists in the coming days, and there may be a few surprises for those who tune in.
Here’s a quick rundown of the four LGBTQ musicians guaranteed to perform during the Grammy telecast, as well as what they’re nominated for (this section is adapted from information shared by the Recording Academy).
Brandi Carlile
One of the most respected American artists and songwriters in the music industry, Carlile might bring her wife to join her at the ceremony once again. She has previously won half a dozen trophies, and could add significantly to that sum very soon.
Nominated for seven Grammys this year:
Steve Lacy
The openly bisexual multi-genre talent has been nominated before, but he has yet to take home a trophy. This might be his year, as he is competing with his strongest submission yet, the No. 1 smash “Bad Habit,” which catapulted him to previously-unknown levels of fame and success.
Nominated for four Grammys this year:
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Smith is already a four-time winner, while Petras is a Grammy virgin. They made history with their joint nod, as they became the first openly nonbinary (Smith) and transgender (Petras) nominees in the show’s decades-long tenure.
Nominated for one Grammy this year:
